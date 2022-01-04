Business

Meliá lands in Puglia: a luxury pole in Polignano by 2024

Zach Shipman
Meliá lands in Puglia: a luxury pole in Polignano by 2024

03 January

2022


by Redazione
A 5-star hotel with 266 rooms and 110 suites along the north coast of Polignano a mare, in Puglia, and the project of a new luxury tourist center in the region. Meliá and the Bari group They went they signed the management agreement that involves investments for an estimated value of approximately 80 million euros.

The operation – assisted by the Pkf hotelexperts of Milan – also includes talks, currently underway with investors and developers of real estate and tourist real estate.

The project concerns an area of ​​approximately 1.2 million square meters: in addition to the area dedicated to hospitality activities, the following are planned: enhancement of a agricultural park on the sea with the recovery of the existing historical structures (trulli), realization of beach club, implementation of an agricultural area, development of training activities for tourism.

All in an area now considered one of the poles of luxury of Italian tourism. In fact, in recent years international groups such as Rocco Forte, Four Seasons, Belmond, in addition to the Borgo Egnazia-San Domenico structures, have invested in Ostuni, Fasano, Monopoli, Polignano and Valle d’Itria.

The arrival of Meliá leads to further development. “We plan to open construction sites in the third quarter of 2022 – he comments Vittorio Andidero, which leads a real estate financial group historical leader of tourism in Puglia – There is an excellent collaboration with the Region and local authorities and by 2024 we should have completed all the investment, which will enhance a large area that has important potential ».

Source link

