Melinda against Bill Gates: “I will no longer give my money to the Foundation”

Melinda French Gates no longer plans to fund her husband Bill’s Foundation after the divorce. And she will use her $ 11.4 billion fortune to fund other projects. The announcement was made yesterday on Wall Street Journal specifying that the decision was made at the end of 2021, after the separation from the founder of Microsoft. In 2010 the couple had begun to donate much of their fortune to the Foundation but now Melinda believes that there is “too much wealth concentrated in the hands of one person” and believes that the only responsible thing to do is “give it away in the most considered as possible ”, according to what is reported in a letter to the Foundation unveiled by the newspaper. The Gates Foundation has an endowment of 50 billion dollars and only in July the couple had promised to donate another 15. The announcement was greeted with the utmost secrecy: CEO Mark Suzman refused to comment on Melinda’s decision , while the board of directors saw the entry of four new members following Bill’s divorce. And the two have not stopped their commitment: they regularly lead meetings on Covid-19 and have approved all recent investments.

