Melinda and the others, so I use the billions of the former Corriere.it

from Matteo Persivale

The decision to no longer contribute to the Gates Foundation: «I recognize the absurdity of so much wealth concentrated in the hands of one person». The case of the Bezos divorce and the choices of the widow of Steve Jobs

The club of the first wives of the tech sector is enriched – literally – by a new partner, Melinda French Gates, who builds a new life, with a new strategy. Exactly six months after their divorce from Bill (they had been married since 1994), she made a drastic, but not entirely unexpected, decision about her future in the philanthropy industry: French Gates, who is co-founder of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, does not she will channel most of her wealth into the organization: of the approximately 60 billion dollars of her assets (half that of her husband), she will direct 15 to the Gates foundation, but she has decided to have a free hand for other initiatives. Last year it seemed that the end of the marriage would not follow the end of the charitable partnership, “Bill and Melinda” were co-presidents and seemed willing to work together even when divorced. But the differences in strategic vision of the two seem to be such as to lead to the birth of projects by Melinda French Gates as a “soloist”.

Philanthropy “I recognize the absurdity of so much wealth concentrated in the hands of a single person, and I believe that the only responsible thing to do with a fortune of this size is to give it away, in the most thoughtful way possible, and with the greatest possible impact – he wrote French Gates in an open letter to Giving Pledge, the project launched twelve years ago by her, her ex-husband and Warren Buffett, which sees some of the richest people in the world committed to leaving all or most of their wealth to charity – The ultimate goal of any philanthropist should be to make the need for philanthropy obsolete. It is important to recognize that giving away money that your family will never need is not a particularly noble act. There is no doubt in my mind that the true standard of generosity is that of people who give even when giving means having to deprive oneself of something. That’s why I am committed to doing more than writing checks. I will devote my time, energy and effort to work to combat poverty and promote equality – for women, girls and other marginalized groups – in the United States and around the world. “

The examples In 2015, French Gates founded Pivotal Ventures, an “investment and incubation” company to promote social and professional progress for women: it is possible that the billions denied to the Gates Foundation will end up in the coffers of Pivotal. It would not be the first time that a multibillion-dollar divorce in the tech sector changes the scenarios of philanthropy: if French Gates detaches some of the assets from the priorities decided with Bill, to whom he cares very much (fight against malaria, environmental causes), Mackenzie Scott ex wife of Jeff Bezos (1993-2019), the third richest woman in the world with assets of approximately $ 60 billion (depending on the value of Amazon shares), has joined the Giving Pledge, has vowed that she will donate everything to charity and remarried her children’s science teacher. Even Laurene Powell Jobs, widow of Steve, less rich than French Gates and Scott with assets of “only” 18 billion dollars, has already committed 3.5 billion dollars to safeguard the environment and has guaranteed that her fortune ” it ends with me, if I have enough time », otherwise it will be up to the children to donate it to good environmental and social causes.

A separate case It is a case apart from that of Talulah Riley, an English actress who has been married twice to Elon Musk, only to divorce twice. Although Musk with $ 232 billion is not only the richest man of 2021 but he is the richest man in history, Riley made $ 20 million (also suffering from complaints from Musk who said he spent too much in lawyers).