Melinda French reveals details about her divorce from Bill Gates: “I couldn’t trust what we had”

New York – The Philanthropist Melinda French Gates He assured that his divorce from the billionaire was considered Bill Gateswho had an extramarital relationship, after verifying that their relationship “was simply not healthy and I could not trust what we had.”

In an exclusive interview with host Gayle King of the television show “CBS Mornings,” the full content of which will be broadcast this Thursday, French Gates reflects on the affliction he is experiencing following their separation.

As she explained, she has made a “healing journey” after the painful and publicized divorce from Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, with whom she was married for 27 years before announcing their separation last May.

French Gates told King that she shed “a lot of tears for a lot of days” and recalled lying on the rug thinking, “How can this be? How can I get up? How am I going to move on?”

The philanthropist explained that there were days when she was angry after the split. “That’s part of the grieving process,” she described. “You are mourning the loss of something that you thought you had and that you thought you would have for a lifetime.”

“I mean, this is kind of painful,” he continued. “However, at the end of the day, I started this healing journey and I feel like I’m starting to get to the other side. And I feel like I’m turning a page in the chapter now. It is 2022 and I am really excited for what is to come and the life that awaits me, ”she stressed.

The popular presenter of the CBS television network also asked him about the information that spread about her husband’s infidelity in 2000, uncovered by a Microsoft engineer in a letter in which she claimed to have had a relationship with the founder of the company during years.

“I certainly believe in forgiveness, so I thought we were past some of that,” French Gates added. “It wasn’t a specific moment or thing that really happened. It just got to a point where there were too many (things) that made me realize that it just wasn’t healthy, and I couldn’t trust what we had.”

The Gates Foundation is one of the world’s leading charities, with a fund of $50 billion.

The old couple continues to chair the foundation, but she has promised to resign in 2023 if one of them decides that they cannot continue working together.