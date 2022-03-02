Melissa Barrera broke the Salma Hayek mold

When Melissa Barrera participated in the ninth edition of ‘The Academy’, her dream was to be like Salma Hayek and reach Hollywood to become a star, just as the native of Coatzacoalcos had done in the 90s (Salma turned her back on the security of being a queen of soap operas and embarked on an adventure to Los Angeles, auditioning for all kinds of projects regardless of her fame at home, until she landed her first important role in a movie for Showtime entitled ‘Mi vida loca’ , in which she had a supporting role, but put her on the map to do more things that would eventually lead to her being nominated for an Oscar in 2003 for her work on ‘Frida).

Melissa Barrera as a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show (Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

After her participation in ‘La Academia’, the beautiful Monterrey native (born in 1990) made her way into acting and participated in TV Azteca telenovelas such as ‘La mujer de Judas’, ‘La Otra Cara del Alma’ and ‘Siempre tuya’ Acapulco’, where he already had his first leading role. However, the idea of ​​succeeding beyond borders was something that she already had in mind, closely following Salma’s example, which many other Mexican actresses wanted to emulate (including Kate del Castillo, who is closer in generation to the interpreter of ‘ Teresa’).

Already having an established career in Mexico, including a stellar participation in ‘Club de Cuervos’, Melissa went all out and made the leap to the US by landing the leading role in the series ‘Vida’, which was a surprise hit. for the Starz network and lasted three seasons.

The success of this program —and be careful here, Salmita never had a star in a TV series there— allowed her to audition for higher-profile projects and get to what have been her two most important films to date, the musical ‘In The Heights’, for which she was personally selected by Lin-Manuel Miranda among more than 300 applicants and the reboot of the series ‘Scream’, which premiered this year, where she is one of the heroines, taking the post from Neve Campbell , the star of the first tapes of the saga.

Melissa’s sacrifice of leaving everything behind brought with it the desired reward and the opportunities she was looking for materialized, so it can even be said that she has reached the high bar that Salma left with her — although she still has to be nominated for an Oscar, which is a prestigious title, but at the rate she is going, it would not be surprising if Melissa gets it, since she is a determined and tireless woman, and it is not that she lacks occupations because in her personal life she also has a full agenda: in February 2019 celebrated her wedding with the Sonoran singer-songwriter Paco Zazueta, whom she met during her stay at ‘La Academia’ and since then they have been in a relationship that has borne fruit in stability and harmony.

Barrera has not stopped working, and the premiere of his next film is pending, ‘Bed Rest’, a horror film partially inspired by the classic story ‘The Yellow Wallpaper’ by Charlotte Perkins Gilman, which will hit the screens this summer and He is currently filming the musical version of ‘Carmen’, a modernization of Georges Bizet’s classic opera, directed by Benjamin Millepede, Natalie Portman’s husband, so his path branches off from that created by Salma — who does not have the voice to sing that Melissa has- and apparently she has found her place, going from being the relief of the other Mexican actress to becoming a star in her own right (which is no small thing!).

