Melissa Barrera is still breathing in Hollywood

After starring In the neighborhood and the most recent installment of screamthe Monterrey actress Melissa Barrera, breaks it again in Hollywood with Keep breathing that the actress leads for Netflix. But how difficult is it for a Mexican to keep a firm footing in an industry that, although it is surpassing itself in terms of representation, is still discriminatory against minorities? Go read.

It is already more than 7 years since the so-called #OscarSoWhite resonated loudly in Hollywood and from then until now, the Hollywood industry has had to make significant changes, from its most important bodies such as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts, unions such as SAG AFTRA, as well as the largest studios that previously ignored African-Americans, Latinos, and to a large extent women.

That a woman could produce her own projects? That was unthinkable. But that era is ending, or so it seems. In previous columns I have given space to women like Nicole Kidman, Kate Winslet, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek herself who have become great producers of gigantic audiovisual projects and have managed to monopolize not only the big screen, but also streaming with series like Big Little Lies, Mare of Easttown, Little Fires Everywhere, The Morning Show and Hayek’s most recent, Santa Evita. It is more Salma herself spoke about her work that cost her to be recognized as a producer of the tape Frida Just 20 years ago when Harvey Weinstein wanted to cut off the Veracruz woman’s wings for not wanting to sleep with him. Even with everything, Hayek got not only his leading role and the production of the film about the Mexican artist, but also an Oscar nomination that ended up giving him his place in that Hollywood that so many times said no to him. Following that path is Melissa Barrera. Quietly, without making much noise, without strutting around at all the industry events. No, she is only focused on working and when she rests, she seeks to keep her marriage with singer Xavier Zazueta afloat.

In addition to being filmed scream 6, Melissa Barrera, is the protagonist of one of the most commented series on Netflix and which, despite the fact that it premiered a couple of weeks ago on the streaming platform, is still in the ranking of the most watched. Is about Keep breathing, a drama, disguised as a psychological thriller, about a prestigious lawyer who, after suffering an accident in a small plane, must survive alone in the middle of nowhere in a wooded area. There are 6 short half-hour chapters, so in three hours you watch the complete mini-series in which we see Barrera carry ALL the weight of the story doing a great job. And no, I’m not talking like a good friend of Melissa’s that I consider myself to be. Nor am I saying it from a hypocritical patriotism like the one that comes out of all of us when the Mexican team plays in the World Cup.

I say this from the point of view of a woman who knows about cinema and who has dedicated herself for 19 years to studying and criticizing audiovisual projects. And believe me, what Melissa Barrera does as an actress in Keep Breathing is glorious because in addition to the fact that as viewers we become witnesses to her character’s survival skills, she also gives us a great lesson on resilience.

Despite her busy schedule, Melissa Barrera, made a space in the middle of the filming of Scream 6, to talk with a servant about the success of the series: “I am pleasantly surprised with the response of the show, the truth is that they received us better than I expected, I didn’t know what to expect because it’s a very different show, it’s a very emotional show. Personally, the only thing that mattered to me is that they see it in Mexico.” The story turns out to be very emotional and on a much more personal level, it helped the Mexican actress to close family cycles: “They gave me the opportunity to carry the weight of a series and at the same time it served as therapy because everything I was experiencing I was living the character too. Those broken relationships that we sometimes have with our loved ones, which I have too, in one way or another I was healing them with the experiences of the character. I had to dare to be completely emotionally naked in front of the camera alone most of the time. I forgave myself because I am very hard on myself, obviously no family is perfect, nor does anyone have a perfect life and that does not mean that I do not feel very lucky because I have a very united family and I have always had the support of my mother, of my sisters, my grandmother, but then you blame yourself, and that’s one of the biggest lessons of the show because the character blames herself because her mom abandoned her. And I forgave myself in this process, I told myself that none of the broken relationships that I have in my life is my fault.

If you want to see yourself reflected on the screen in a thousand ways, you can’t miss Keep Breathing, and everything that Melissa Barrera has in her hands, because at the next Toronto Film Festival she will premiere the musical film Carmen, which was directed by Benjamin Millepied (dancer and husband of Natalie Portman), in addition to the fact that this year she will also debut as a producer of the horror film bed rest, for then also to put that grain of sand with which the Mexican seeks to support other compatriots and continue opening the way for future generations. Applause for her and all the Mexicans who are breaking it big in the industry.