Melissa Lucio: Latina sentenced to death is afraid

A little more than a month before the date for her execution, the lawyers of the American of Mexican origin Melissa Lucio, the first Hispanic to be sentenced to death in the state of Texas, presented this Tuesday a request for pardon to suspend the death penalty, issued in 2008 for allegedly killing her two-year-old daughter.

Meanwhile, the children of the condemned woman visit their mother in prison, and assure that she spends the whole day crying, knowing that the day of her execution is approaching.

“She is not guilty of what they are doing to her, and the state wants to kill her for something that did not happen,” Michelle Lucio, Melissa’s daughter-in-law, told the Telemundo 40 portal.

The woman has 14 children, one of them, Jhon Lucio, assured that his mother is afraid. “He is afraid, but not for her, but for us, hers, her children,” he said.

The petition, filed with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles and Texas Governor Greg Abbott, contains statements from seven experts, including scientists and medical examiners, who have reviewed the case.

The experts concluded that the sentence of Lucio, who was a victim of sexual and physical abuse throughout his life, is based on an unreliable confession and false evidence.

“He is a person who was convicted during a process that did not have the guarantees of due process, which was contaminated by discrimination, by false evidence, by testimonies that did not have the necessary scientific validity indexes,” the director explained at a press conference. of the Center for the Death Penalty in the World of Cornell University, Sandra Babcock, who is also one of Lucio’s lawyers.

The “crime he committed”

The 53-year-old Mexican-American is accused by the state of Texas of beating her 2-year-old daughter Mariah to death in February 2007, but she alleges that the girl, who had difficulty walking on a birth defect in her legs, she fell down a long, steep staircase that led to the house they were moving out of.

Two days after the accident, and after showing signs of fatigue and lack of appetite, Mariah died in her sleep at her new home.

When the emergency services arrived at the house, they immediately doubted Melissa Lucio’s explanations about the minor’s injuries, since in this new house there were only two small access steps and the mother did not specify that it was the stairs of his former residence.

“This fundamental misunderstanding set in motion an investigation that was plagued by narrow-mindedness. The officers never considered what really happened to Mariah, rather their goal was to build a case against Melissa,” explained for her part the director of special litigation of the Innocence Project, Vanessa Potkin, who stressed that the presumption of innocence of the accused was not respected.

They question confession and forensic reports

Only two hours after her daughter’s death, Lucio was subjected to five hours of aggressive interrogation by the police, in which she stated on more than 100 occasions that she was not to blame for her death, ending by saying that she was responsible for death, something experts say he did under duress.

“We know that old-fashioned interrogation tactics increase the risk of false confessions,” said David Thompson, a forensic interviewer and an expert in interrogation protocols, noting that about 25 percent of wrongful conviction cases involved false confessions.

The clemency petition also indicates that the forensic doctors who examined the girl’s body did so with the information that the mother had confessed and assumed that everything they observed was evidence of abuse, ignoring all the evidence that showed otherwise. .

Now, seven experts support the conclusion that Mariah may have suffered from “disseminated intravascular coagulation” (DIC), which causes bruising all over the body as a result of head trauma, that the girl may have suffered during her fall down stairs.

The petition also includes the declaration of five of the members of the jury of Lucio’s trial, held in 2008, who after hearing the new evidence presented, assure that he should receive a new trial or that his death sentence should be commuted.

Nearly 400 organizations from Texas and the US. They also support the request for pardon, which may not obtain a response from the Texas governor even a few days before the execution date, on April 27.

