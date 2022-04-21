Melissa Lucio on death row: how is the Reid technique, the controversial police interrogations to force confessions | News Univision United States

Melissa Lucio is on death row. Her conviction for the death of her 2-year-old daughter Mariah was based on her confession. For more than five hours, the police asked him, between shouts and threats, how he hit her, in addition to showing him photos of the girl’s corpse and the bruises on her body. With this strategy, the agents managed to get the mother to say: “I guess I did, I guess I did.”
But before that admission, the Hispanic she had said more than 100 times that she hadn’t hurt her baby. The pressure to which she was subjected by the interrogators, along with the shock and grief over the loss of her daughter, led her to make a statement that her current attorneys consider a false confession. Without further evidence or witnesses, with an autopsy performed under dubious circumstances and without an analysis of the circumstances that led her to incriminate herself, Lucius was found guilty and his execution is scheduled for April 27.
Can an innocent person confess to a crime they did not commit? Most of us would think that no one would admit to something they didn’t do. But the truth is that it happens, and a lot.
According to The Innocence Projectwhich works to free innocents and prevent wrongful convictions, of more than 360 exonerations achieved thanks to the use of DNA recognition techniques, 29% included false confessions.
as you pointed out John Oliver in a recent edition of his HBO show: “The notion of someone cracking under too much pressure and ending up confessing to something they didn’t do shouldn’t be that hard to understand.”
Since the oldest justice systems, confession has been considered the most irrefutable proof of guilt. Therefore, to get it, you could resort to any kind of torment. And although fortunately the country’s policemen can no longer apply torture (unconstitutional since 1936), very effective interrogation techniques have been developed to obtain confessions: from the guilty but also from the innocent.
In the 1950s, John E. Reid, a psychologist and former Chicago police officer, developed a methodology that became the standard for police interrogations: it went down in history as the Reid technique. Despite its controversy, many agencies still use it.
What is the Reid technique?
John E. Reid & Associates offers training on a technique that they explain is made up of three elements: the analysis of the factsthe investigative interview and, “only when it is appropriate”, the nine steps of the reid interrogation.
The analysis of the facts it serves to determine who to interview: victim, witnesses and potential suspects.
The interview, not accusatory or confrontational, seeks to obtain information and determine the credibility of the subject with “behavior-provoking questions”. According to Reid’s developers, liars often respond very differently from those who tell the truth.
When information from the interview and subsequent investigation determine that someone is the likely perpetrator, then it comes into play the interrogation and its nine stepsThey say that always with empathy, understanding, reason and logic to find the truth.
Start with the “positive confrontation” in which the suspect is told that there is evidence against him to observe his behavior. Then it goes to “develop the argument” depending on their initial response and psychological profile: it can be done by sympathizing with the subject by minimizing the seriousness of the facts or looking for contradictions and lies.
This will always be done “cutting off all denial” (preventing him from insisting that he is not to blame); “overcoming objections”, making the interrogated notice that his defense arguments are not being heard; Y “holding your attention” to make sure you’re not distracted, through eye contact or hypothetical questions. In addition, you have to “manage passive mood”showing a sympathetic interrogator and indicating that the essential thing is that he confess.
The seventh element consists of “present alternatives”, the slip or accident and a serious monstrosity; or the honor of confessing against the negative repercussions of appearing before the judge without doing so.
In the last phase, the subject must “report the crime in detail” to be credible: the confession must be accompanied by details that are not public knowledge and that serve to corroborate the facts. Finally, the interrogator must “turn the oral confession into writing” to thus ratify the self-incriminating statement.
Why is the Reid technique so controversial?
The Critics of the technique speak of how easily it can lead to false confessions. For example, if the agent exerts excessive coercion or psychological manipulation, or if he “contaminates” the interrogated person with facts that are not in the public domain but that make the subject, confused, incorporate them into his story and incriminate himself.
Gisli H. GudjonssonEmeritus Professor of Forensic Psychology at the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience at King’s College London, reviewed the recordings and transcripts of the 5 hours and 22 minutes of interrogation – without pauses – by four detectives and a Texas Ranger just after the Maria’s death.
Gudjonsson estimates that the agents used seven main techniques to “break Lucio’s resistance and persistent denial” and to plead guilty to the blows that, they said, had caused the girl’s death.
And he specifically identifies a time when one of the cops ramps up the pressure considerably by targeting the alleged drug paraphernalia found in the apartment, “using manipulation techniques that include Reid maximization.”
In addition, regarding the confession, when Melissa says that she supposes that she did it, the specialist highlights the limited credibility that it has as evidence given that its “incriminating nature is inadvertent”.
David Thompsoncertified forensic interviewer, adds in the affidavit presented as expert evidence by Lucio’s lawyers in his request for leniency, that the history of abuse suffered by the woman throughout her life made her a very vulnerable person to interrogation with techniques such as Reid.
Regarding Reid, Thompson points out that, especially in vulnerable subjects, the risk of obtaining false information increases due to its coercive nature.
And the teacher Saul Cassinfrom the City University of New York, who has studied and written about Lucio’s case, assured Univision Noticias that “elements of the Reid technique were used —and misused— in his interrogation.”
On the other hand, the professor at the University of San Francisco Richard Leo has been highly critical of the belief that researchers can be trained to discern when someone is lying from their body language.
In fact, according to Leo, numerous studies show that people are pretty bad at making such judgments. for the teacher, the signals that the police use to supposedly detect if someone is lying are no better than mere chance.
In the case of Melissa Lucio, the Texas ranger who participated in the questioning said the lack of eye contact and their posture, with their shoulders slumped, were signs of guilt. That as soon as she entered the interrogation room, the woman’s expressionless attitude (the day her 2-year-old daughter had died), made her think that she had done something wrong. She is now on death row.