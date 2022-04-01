Melissa Lucio, on the eve of her execution: “I’m afraid, but for my children”

Melissa Lucio, who has suffered a lifetime of abuse by family members and her partners, has been on death row since 2008 accused of killing her two-year-old daughter, a crime she says she never committed. Despite her harsh circumstances and his imminent executionthis Latin mother only thinks about the suffering of her thirteen children.

Melissa (53 years old) alleges that he didn’t kill his daughter Mariah of a beating, as the authorities affirm, but that the girl, who suffered from a malformed foot, fell down some long and steep access stairs to her apartment while she was preparing a move to her new residence.

From the Mountain View prison, behind a glass screen and surrounded by bars, Lucio insists that just after Mariah’s death, the police aggressively questioned her for hours without the presence of lawyers until, exhausted, she decided to tell them what ” they wanted to hear.” “But I didn’t,” she repeats herself.

Question: Tell us about yourself and how you grew up.

Answer: I had a very hard childhood. I suffered many traumas because they sexually abused me. I witnessed a lot of violence between my mother and stepfather. Growing up, I was intimidated by the way my mother was treated by men. I always told myself that I would never allow someone to abuse me like my mother did. (…) Women should be treated well, with love and respect, but i never saw my mom get that from any of the men in her life. That was very difficult for me, so I isolated myself from friends and family. It was very, very difficult for me to trust men, but at the same time I knew that one day I would have to if I wanted to get married and have children.

Q: When your husband started abusing you, how did you react?

A: The first thing that came to my mind is that I couldn’t believe the cycle was repeating itself. It was a pattern, because my mother had gone through it and now it was happening to me. But I was afraid of ending up alone taking care of my children. I tried to do everything possible not to become a victim, (…) and for many years I tried to talk (with my husband) to try to understand what was driving him to do what he did. But he never gave me an answer. I tried to analyze my circumstances, because I didn’t want to go home and end up being a failure. I didn’t want my mother to tell me “I told you not to get married, I told you not to have so many children”. All my life I’ve been judgedI have been ridiculed…

Q: How would you describe yourself as a mother?

A: As (a mother) loving, patient, understanding, caring… I was trying to do my beste, being a single mother for many years in my marriage. It was very hard. During my childhood, my mother did not show affection to me or my siblings. She did not want to repeat that cycle, I wanted my children to see me, despite my failures, as a loving and patient person with them.

Q: How did you organize yourself with more than ten children?

A: I assure you it was not a bed of roses. It was very hard and at times very frustrating. In other words, people have a hard time with one child, with two, imagine with twelve at the same time, and having to cook, clean, bathe them, prepare them for school… But I knew it was my responsibility to do my best and try show my children that even though I was having a hard time, I was trying hard to be the mother they needed at that time.

Q: Have you always wanted children?

A: Yes, but not as many (Laughter). But although I now have many, children are a blessing for parents. And I realized that each of my children is special and unique in their own way. My love for them is unconditional.

The night of the events

Q: The police say that you confessed that you were responsible for Mariah’s death. Is it so?

A: No, that was not what happened at all. I remember that after Mariah was taken to the hospital, the detectives came and started asking (my husband) Robert and me a lot of questions (…) I was trying to be cooperative and give them as much information as possible. Later (the policeman) told us that we had to go to the police station. (…) In the interrogation room I was repeatedly asked what had happened to Mariah.

I told them what I knew in the best way, but that wasn’t what they wanted to hear. They were trying to get me to confess that I had abused Mariah all along. (…) I felt very intimidated, they were very aggressive with me. I was really scared that night, and finally there came a point where I said “maybe if I tell them what they want to hear, they’ll leave me alone.” So that’s what I did, I basically told them “ok, I did it”. But I did not! she clarifies, and her voice breaks.

Q: Do you think the lawyer who defended you, Peter Gilman, did his job well?

A: I believe that Mr. Gilman did not try to help me in any way. They set me up. I feel like he could have done more to prove my innocence and prove that I never abused my children. I know that many CPS workers came forward (during the trial), but most of the cases were because I used drugs and in no case was there any mention of physical abuse towards any of the children.

Q: Do you think that the fact that you are Latina affected the sentence that was given to you?

A: Latinos are considered inferior, and so are African Americans. They see us as ignorant people, especially me, because I didn’t finish high school. (…) Many people also consider inferior those who are addicted to drugs, who have no money, who come from a background of poverty. But nevertheless, if it is someone who has money, who lives in a nice house, they are not looked at the same way.

life on death row

Q: How is your day to day in prison?

A: The day starts very early, because they wake us up at 4.30 in the morning to have breakfast. But I’m not hungry at that time, so I get up around 6 or 6:30. (…) I begin to pray and give thanks for a new day, I brush my teeth, and I answer the mail if I have mail that day. Until this past Sunday, I was in a work program, but due to the date of my execution, they have removed me from the group.

Before, I would go out with three other women to a recreation area and we would spend the flea market from 7 to 9 in the morning. I really liked doing that because we have a garden out there, so we would plant seeds to grow spices and vegetables. It became therapeutic for me, just being there, in the sun, smelling the breeze, seeing birds and cars. (…) Being surrounded by women who have become my friends these 14 years has also helped me a lot.

Q: More than 80 Texas legislators have signed a letter asking for clemency for you. Do you hope to one day be released?

A: To begin with, I want to say that I am already free. I am a very different person than I was before. For many years I was closed in on myself, I was a prisoner of my own body. But as for your question, I have faith in god. (…) I see everything as a big puzzle; God has been putting all the pieces together, and now there is only one more piece left. That piece can set me free and let me go home to my children, or go home to heaven and be with God.

Q: Are you afraid?

A: Oh, of course I’m scared. But fear for my sonYes, because no one will be there to support them if the execution goes ahead. I care about them. Although right now there are people supporting them, who have given them strength, and many of my friends have told me that if the execution happens, they will be there for my children, and I am very grateful for that.

Q: Have you ever thought about giving up?

A: At first, yes. But the only thing that has continued to give me strength is my children. My children are my world. I know I have failed you in many ways throughout your life, throughout my life, but I cannot change my past. What I can do is help them understand that I am not the same woman I was, I want them to see the woman I am now, the woman God has allowed me to be.

Q: If your lawyers and the organizations that support you were able to free you, what would be the first thing you would do?

A: Go find all my children and hug them and give them kisses and spend as much time as possible with them. And then prepare a huge meal and try to give them that mother they haven’t had for the last 15 years.

Q: And what would that food be like?

A: My goodness! A mountain of tortillas, Spanish rice, fried chicken, refried beans, salad, guacamoles… It would be a feast. I love to cook, and I love to see the smiles on my children’s faces.

Q: Is there anything else you want to say?

A: I just want to say to everyone that no one deserves to be treated like I was treated, and that everyone deserves a second chance.