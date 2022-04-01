Melissa Lucio, the first Mexican woman to be executed in Texas

Melissa Lucio will be the first woman of Mexican origin to be executed in Texas. Lucio, 53, was sentenced to death in 2008 for allegedly ending the life of her two-year-old daughter, Mariah.

Lawyers for the woman, who has 14 other children, they have already filed a petition for clemency to suspend the sentencesince they claim that Melissa is innocent and was unfairly judged.

Details of the case of Melissa Lucio

According to Melissa’s testimonials, she and her husband were carrying out a moving process when their daughter fell down the stairs. Back then, they thought She had no serious injuries, but two days later the minor died in her new home after presenting extreme fatigue and lack of appetite.

Melissa’s Lawyers They assure that the minor had a disability that made her prone to tripping, because his feet were not straight and he already had Some history of falls.

Melissa Lucio’s scheduled execution date is less than 30 days away. A Hispanic woman sentenced to death for a crime she did not commit. We share 5 ways to help prevent this injustice from taking place #SaveMelissaLucio pic.twitter.com/pNkS5uG4QW — Innocent Network (@InocenteRed) March 30, 2022

Why was Melissa Lucio sentenced to death?

Since Mariah had a history of falls, the minor had several bruises on her body, which is why the prosecution charged Melissa with physical abuse of minors, as her daughter also had an untreated head injury and broken arm when she arrived at the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Relatives of the accused claim that Melissa was unfairly tried through false medical tests and pressure from the authorities to make her confess to a crime she never committed.

“Mariah’s death was a tragedy, not a murder. It would be an absolutely devastating message if this execution went ahead.” the defendant’s lawyers expressed during a press conference last Tuesday, March 29.

Melissa Lucio will be executed with a lethal injection on April 27.