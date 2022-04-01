Melissa Lucio, the Latina mother about to be executed for “a crime that never happened”

The case of Melissa Lucio, imprisoned on a death row in the heart of rural Texas, has drawn the attention of numerous organizations, experts and lawmakers, who insist that authorities are about to execute a mother with a lethal injection. Latina who is innocent of killing her two-year-old daughter, because the girl was not the victim of a crime, but of an accident.

“There is overwhelming evidence that the conviction is based on false testimony, that there was no murder, that Mariah’s death was an accident,” Tivon Schardl, one of Melissa’s lawyers, who now has an important group, told Efe. of lawyers who work against the clock to avoid his execution, scheduled for April 27.

In 2008, this 53-year-old woman became the first Latina sentenced to death in Texas after a trial in which the prosecution argued that the defendant killed her daughter with a beating, while she claimed that the little girl, who had malformations in her legs, fell down the long and old staircase of her house in the town of Harlingen in an unguarded moment, while a move to another residence was being arranged.

Two days later, Mariah died as a result of a head contusion, that the authorities attributed to ill-treatment, and that Melisssa alleges was the result of her fall, a version that several forensic experts now support.

Since her conviction, the mother has been incarcerated in Mountain View, just outside Gatesville, a small, nondescript town in central Texas where restaurants specializing in grilled meats predominate and where the abundance of dilapidated wooden houses reveals a level of very modest budget.

The maximum security prison is surrounded by two rows of tall fences crowned with imposing barbed wire, because it is the only prison in the state of Texas where the women sentenced to death remain, Currently there are only six.

Melissa ended up in that situation, her lawyers say, as a result of a biased view of the police from the first minute of their investigation, which later led to the agents aggressively interrogating her for five hours and without the presence of a lawyer, which led to a false confession.

“They were too quick to judge. The police formed an opinion about what happened almost immediately” explained to Efe the director of special litigation of the Innocence Project, Vanessa Potkin, another of the defendant’s representatives, whose case began to receive media attention especially after the documentary “The State of Texas vs Melissa”, by Sabrina Van Tassel.

“There was no investigation into what happened to Mariah, but they focused on building a case against Melissa,” added Potkin, who stressed that during the aggressive questioning, the mother said more than a hundred times that she had not killed her daughter. .

Later, the forensic doctor who carried out the autopsy, who had been informed of Melissa’s confession, also did not make an objective analysis, her lawyers say, neglecting the signs that pointed to the possibility of an accident.

“Two of the interrogators in the case were present when Mariah was autopsied, and this had a profound impact on the case because the coroner never considered any other cause of death,” Potkin said, evoking another irregularity in the case.

In Melissa’s pardon petition, her defense team has accumulated up to seven expert opinions that point to the fact that the state of Mariah could very well be due to what is known as “disseminated intravascular coagulation” (CID), which causes bruising all over her body as a result of head trauma, which the girl may have suffered during her fall down the stairs.

“At Melissa’s trial, a medical examiner testified that there was only one possible cause for the bruising and injuries to her body, and that cause was intentional beating, but that testimony was false,” Potkin said.

This “outrage” against Melissa was later joined by Peter Gilman, the public defender assigned to her defense: he did not present a single expert to defend the mother’s argument -as his current defense team recalls-, and he did not want them to testify either. several of her children, who claimed to have seen Mariah fall down the stairs.

Melissa herself openly states that she believes that her Latina status and social standing affected her death sentence. In an interview with Efe, he declared: “If I had been of another race, someone with money, with a high school degree or a career, I think the jury would have seen things in a very different way.”

Jurors retract and legislators ask for clemency

Lucio’s clemency petition also includes letters from four jurors stating that they have changed their minds, and that if they had heard their children speak of their mother as a loving person, for example, they would not have sentenced her to death, and who believe he deserves a new trial.

A sixth member assures that Lucio does deserve the death penalty, but admits that there was pressure on some of the juries to opt for capital punishment because “they did not want to be there all day.”

The case of Melissa Lucio has raised so many questions that eighty Texas state legislators (so far), Both Republicans and Democrats, for and against the death penalty, signed a letter last week calling for the execution to be stopped or at least postponed.

“The system literally failed Melissa Lucio at every turn,” Republican Congressman Jeff Leach told a recent news conference. “We are going to do everything we can, legally, constitutionally, and perhaps in some other way, to delay and prevent Melissa’s execution.”

For his part, Democratic Congressman Joe Moody stated that “Executing Melissa will not bring peace to the rest of her children, but will cause more pain and suffering.”

“This case shows that the death penalty in Texas (as a means) cannot be trusted to provide justice for all. We know it is deeply flawed and riddled with human error and inconsistencies,” he concluded.