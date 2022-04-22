Melissa Lucio’s death sentence: why does Kim Kardashian ask that she not be executed? | Famous

melissa lucioa 52-year-old Mexican woman, will become the first Latina to be executed in the state of Texas on April 27, despite the efforts that have been made for the prosecutor to arrest her.
Kim Kardashian asks for mercy for Melissa Lucio
Since last March, Kim Kardashian, relatives of Melissa Lucio and a group of allies from both the Republican and Democratic Parties have petitioned Texas Governor Greg Abbott for clemency.
In her requested that the execution not be carried out or postponed: “It’s stories like Melissa’s that make me speak so loudly about the death penalty in general and why should be banned when innocent people are suffering“said the businesswoman on Twitter in early April.
Although the jury found the woman guilty, Kim Kardashian maintains that the death of Mariah, the daughter of Melissa Lucioit was a “tragic accident”, and that it should not cause the loss of another life.
Prosecutors maintain that the minor was a victim of child abuse because his body was covered in bruises. A coroner testified that The girl died of a blow to the head.
According to the authorities, Lucio had a history of drug use and at times lost custody of some of his 14 children, according to what the AP agency has reported.
Her attorneys say jurors never heard forensic evidence that would have explained that several of Mariah’s injuries were due to a fall down stairs.
For Kim Kardashian, ” there are so many unanswered questions around this case and the evidence that was used to convict her,” he said on Twitter.
Kim Kardashian and her fight for a reform of the penal system
Since Donald Trump was president of the United States, Kanye West’s ex-wife has been pushing efforts to reform the country’s penal system.
In an interview he had in early April on the ‘Uncommon ground with Van Jones’ podcast, he said that “wherever you look in the justice system, you meet an obstacle“.
“And you wish it (could be) different, from mandatory minimums to felony murder rules. I could dig into every corner and tell you the chaos out there,” he said.
” The right people should be let out and we must not stop fighting for the people for whom nobody wants to fight,” he asked.
The member of the Kardashian clan also interceded in 2018 to that Alice Marie Johnson’s sentence be commuted, an African American sentenced to life in prison for a non-violent drug offense. Johnson was released after serving a sentence of more than 20 years.