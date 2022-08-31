Melissa Martínez with states increases the rumor of their separation – People – Culture

For a few weeks, Internet users have been speculating that the presenter and her husband Matías Mier would be going through a bad time in their relationship. So far neither of them have confirmed the rumours.

The suspicions began after they stopped posting photos together. The couple who got married in 2019 used to show details of their life on social networks and share images of their trips.

The Uruguayan soccer player has moved away from his Instagram account and has not updated his profile since April of this year. Also, fans noticed that he recently disabled comments on his posts.

A few weeks ago, Mier had his birthday and Internet users were waiting for some congratulations from his wife. Melissa Martinez he ignored the day and made no reference to his partner of five years ago.

The entertainment program ‘I know everything’ stated that the marriage had been in crisis for some time. Now, the presenter of ‘ESPN’ shared a cryptic message that raised suspicions among her followers.

“Each of us has more things to be grateful for than to regret in life, but each one decides what to pay more attention to. Less demanding with life and more gratitude for everything it offers us, ”wrote the Barranquillera.

The text was accompanied by an anonymous quote referring to happiness. For many Internet users, the journalist would be talking about a new stage in her life after separating from Matías Mier

In recent months, Melissa Martínez has been touring the world with ESPN. Photo: Instagram: @melissamartineza

The change of Melissa Martinez

A few weeks ago a publication that compares two images of the journalist went viral. In one he appears a few years ago, with a different appearance and the other is a photo of how he looks today.

The photographs of the barranquillera caused controversy among the followers of the account. Some applauded her for being genuine and others criticized her cosmetic procedures.

A few years ago, Martínez revealed that due to health problems, a gastric bypass and rhinoplasty were performed. In addition, he changed his exercise routine and dedicated himself to maintaining a healthy life.

The publication reached so many comments that the presenter herself replied that she was proud of herself: “I have felt beautiful in all those moments! But in any case the most beautiful thing is not seen“.

