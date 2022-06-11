Melissa Paredes responds to Michelle Alexander for having criticized her: “I don’t fight with anyone” | Rodrigo Cuba | Celia Rodriguez | love and fire | entertainment

Melissa Paredes He reappeared on national television this June 10 in “Love and fire.” The model was approached by the cameras of the show program at the press conference of the Peruvian film “Igualita a mí”, in which she occupies a supporting role. There, the model took a few minutes to refer to Rodrigo Cuba and Ale Venturo, and to respond to television characters who questioned her at the time.

At one point in the conversation, “Meli” referred to the remarks she received from producer Michelle Alexander, who criticized her for allegedly involving her mother in her media brawl with Rodrigo Cuba.

Melissa responds to criticism of Michelle Alexander

“Let’s just say you’re no longer ‘friends’ with Michelle Alexander,” the reporter mentioned to Melissa.

“I don’t know; I don’t fight with anyone, honestly. I’m not spiteful; I have no problem with anyone, as far as I know.” limited the ex-host of “America today”.

What did Michelle Alexander say about Melissa Paredes?

After Mrs. Celia Rodríguez, mother of Melissa Paredes, linked up live with “América Hoy” to defend her daughter from criticism for her media problem with Rodrigo Cuba, Michelle Alexander showed her discomfort at the fact that Melissa exposed her mother in her lawsuit.

“How are you going to get your mother into your dimes and diretes?”, wrote the renowned producer as a way of reprimanding Melissa Paredes. Minutes later, she wrote another message: “I don’t know why, but I remembered Laura Bozzo’s program.”