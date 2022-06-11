Entertainment

Melissa Paredes responds to Michelle Alexander for having criticized her: “I don’t fight with anyone” | Rodrigo Cuba | Celia Rodriguez | love and fire | entertainment

Photo of James James43 mins ago
0 38 1 minute read

Melissa Paredes He reappeared on national television this June 10 in “Love and fire.” The model was approached by the cameras of the show program at the press conference of the Peruvian film “Igualita a mí”, in which she occupies a supporting role. There, the model took a few minutes to refer to Rodrigo Cuba and Ale Venturo, and to respond to television characters who questioned her at the time.

Source link

Photo of James James43 mins ago
0 38 1 minute read

Related Articles

Yuridia talks about her brother’s death: I don’t remember the last time I saw him

10 mins ago

Emma Watson enjoys her holidays in Spain playing paddle tennis

11 mins ago

Where will Shakira live after separating from Piqué? Get to know her spectacular mansion in Miami | People | Entertainment

20 mins ago

Absolute sadness: the mourning that the daughter of José Luis “el Puma” Rodríguez is going through

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button