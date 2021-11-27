Melissa Satta, ballet takes your breath away, what legs

Melissa Satta does not stop making her followers dream. New video published on Insagram with a ballet that takes your breath away and collects an avalanche of support.

Since last August, the beautiful Melissa Satta she joined the Sky Calcio Club team, a well-known sports talk show hosted by journalist Fabio Caressa and broadcast every Sunday in Serie A at 10:45 pm. There showgirl, who also had a past in Tiki Taka, is venturing into this new adventure, revealing himself once again among the most well-known and loved faces of Italian TV of this period.

His fame also grows hand in hand also on social networks, and in particular on Instagram, where Satta boasts 4.4 million followers, constantly increasing thanks to the continuous posts published and the ever-new stories made available to its fans on the web.

Melissa Satta takes the breath away of her followers: the ballet that ignites Instagram

From TV to the web, the former Velina has come a long way and is also very popular on social networks as evidenced by the great affection of her followers, shown on the sidelines of the last post published.

To the rhythm of Around the World (La La La La La), the beautiful Melissa offered with a little one video a ballet that literally drove her many fans crazy, who always follow her with great affection. A nice and funny cut that recalled those of the times of Striscia. There was also a comment from the ‘Sky Sport’ account who wrote: “MELISSAROCKS “.

Here is a screen of the video posted by Melissa Satta on Instagram: