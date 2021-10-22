Melissa Satta to Goal Deejay: ‘It will be a super fun program’. Video

Top Skills, Top Savings, Top Goals they will accompany us in this new edition of the program. And then a lot of music. “I have a wonderful relationship with music, it always accompanies me in my free moments or when I drive in the car. It is an integral part of my daily life. There is no musical genre or song that represents me in a particular way. I have several playlists that I like to alternate, especially while doing sports, depending on the type of training. If it comes to more flow workouts like pilates or mobility, I prefer to listen to lighter music; if, on the other hand, I go for a run or do stronger exercises, I prefer more rhythmic music in the background, which follows me “.

Goal Deejay is back and for the thirteenth edition in the Sky Sport column that combines football and music there is a new face to the management: that of Melissa Satta , already protagonist, together with Fabio Caressa, of Sky Soccer Club . The debut is close, indeed, very close. Tonight at 7pm on Sky Sport Football (first step) and then at 11pm on Sky Sport Uno and at 11.30pm again on Sky Sport Football. “It will be a super fun, cool program. I’d like to leave a touch of mine- explains Melissa – while maintaining the original structure of the format that in previous editions has worked and thrilled many spectators. Music will play a fundamental role, with Radio Deejay songs accompanying the ranking of the best 30 goals of the week of European football ”.

CR7 protagonist of the “Di Canio Premier Special”

Instead the ranking of best goals according to Satta: which deserves first place? “Not one, but all the goals of Italy in the last European championship, because they are the goals that made us return to rejoice and experience beautiful moments, both from the football point of view for the final victory, but also and above all on a human level, after the period difficult experienced by all Italians due to the pandemic. I can’t choose just one, because all of them were equally important for us to win, including penalties. And since “Goal Deejay” will have a ranking dedicated to the “Top Parades”, I cannot fail to mention our Donnarumma and his incredible saves that took us to the top of Europe “. About Donnarumma, if it were a musical hit, what genre or song would PSG be? “For the PSG of the stars you need fireworks and therefore I would choose “Firework” by Katy Perry, the ideal sound to accompany the explosive plays of the French team “.

Goal Deejay is a program followed, especially by the boys. Is your child more passionate about music or football? “Maddox is a very young seven years old. He is super passionate about football, but also about music-says mother Melissa- he likes to sing and dance, in fact he manages the home playlist. And so he will surely enjoy following me in this new program ”.

Appointment Friday 22 October at 7 pm on Sky Sport Football (at 11pm on Sky Sport Uno and at 11.30pm again on Sky Sport Football).