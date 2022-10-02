Meloni and Italian doctors: abortion, salaries, financing

Pierino DiSilverio.

president of the right-wing Brothers of Italy party, will most likely become Prime Minister of the Italian Government after the victory of the right-wing in the elections held last Sunday, September 25, in the transalpine country.

It will be the first woman to direct the designs of the Italians. His ideological court, described as ultra-right, together with his statements, has generated certain doubts in the guarantee of rights related to health, such as the voluntary interruption of pregnancy. In fact, in territories where his party governs, certain obstacles are already being placed on these processes.

He talks about this scenario, and what they expect from the new Executive, in this interview Pierino DiSilveriosecretary general of Anaao Assomed, the main doctors union hospitals in Italy.

What measures are expected from the new Italian government?

The pandemic has highlighted the need to reform the health system in Italy. That is why we ask the new government to invest in health, not only in economic terms but also in organizational terms.

We need a new care model based on the professional, abandoning a corporate vision based on profit, and for this new healthcare to return to the center of the political agenda.

Years of economic cuts, years of lack of investment and years of lack of planning of needs have contributed to the impoverishment of a public health system that today is heterogeneous, incomplete and that is decisively turning towards a private health system contrary to article 32 of our Constitution.

Do you think that Meloni’s conservative positions can reduce rights such as abortion?

Rights like abortion, conquered with social struggles, with sacrifices, are inalienable rights that belong neither to the right nor to the left. These rights belong to the entire population and as such, we are convinced that they cannot and should not be questioned. The freedom of the individual is a pillar of our entire social and civil system, even before the health system. It would be foolish to imagine otherwise, it would mean unleashing a civil, social and professional revolt. But we are sure that no one will be that stupid.

“Today seven doctors a day leave the public system because it is professionally and personally unlivable”

Further cut the resources allocated to health spending, which today places Italy at the bottom of Europe in terms of the percentage allocated to care in relation to GDP (only 6.3%, with a national average of 11.3% ), would mean sanctioning the death of the public health system. Such action would be politically short-sighted, socially obtuse, unacceptable to the unions, and would lead to a cessation of activities and sustained vigorous protests.

On the other hand, we hope that the funds allocated to the planning, organization and management of care will increase and be appropriately allocated, concentrating resources on professionals, something that has not happened until now. Only by investing in the professional can we close a systemic gap regarding the quality of care, which is increasing day by day.

“Further cutting the resources allocated to health spending would be politically short-sighted, socially obtuse, unacceptable to the unions”

We ask for the unblocking of an already expired contract with economic increases, remembering that the doctor’s salary has been frozen for practically 10 years, and that with an inflation of 9% the future increases of a contract still to be discussed, estimated at 2.88% net , represent no more than a third of the cost of living.

We ask for an immediate reform of the working conditions of doctors and medical directors through changes in the law that leave more freedom of choice to the professional, more time, and allow linear professional growth.

We also request a profound reorganization of our hospitals with an increase in the number of beds and specialist doctors, which cannot be separated from a review of the relationship between the hospital and the territory. The watchword is the integration of territorial care with hospital care, which does not exist today.

Finally, we ask for investment and work to make the profession more attractive to Italian doctors and health managers who today leave the public system seven doctors a day because it is professionally and personally unlivable.