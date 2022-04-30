Meloni flies high and dreams of the government. The other way to the USA: allies, not subjects

Milan. From Ramelli’s commemoration with Roman greetings (“they are anti-historical gestures, I have said so many times”) to the mega-room in City Life with 3 thousand seats, maxi-screens, lights and Las Vegas-style catwalks, where to present the program to get to govern. Two very different faces (the old flame MSI, the ambition to be the new “great party of Italian conservatives”) who coexist in Fdi led by Giorgia Meloni from a minority force to over 20%, the first Italian party. Percentages that can make you dizzy, Meloni knows well, “at altitudes oxygen is rarefied, there is a risk of evaporation, the higher we climb and the more our responsibility will be to keep our feet firmly planted on the ground”, like mountaineers. To get there “the climb was long, painful, tiring”, he claims that he had not succumbed to “the fairy tale that to stay in power you have to go hand in hand with the left”, and it sounds like a dig at the allies who have joined the majority of Dragons. You have the same sound when you say that “the one willing to change flags and governments to save herself is not good politics.”

And after so much effort, it is time for Fdi to reap the benefits and aim for Palazzo Chigi. “We believe this is the time for women,” she screams from the stage, and the inevitable reference is to her run to the premiership. But she does not have the ruling class, the opponents blame her. “We will be ready, with the right proposals and the right men. We will respond to the ridiculous accusation of not having an adequate ruling class. In a country that has faced a pandemic with Hope for Health and is now facing a war with Di Maio on foreign affairs, would the problem be ours? I disagree ». In the programmatic conference in Milan, party leaders, administrators and external personalities (from Ricolfi to Nordio to Tremonti and others) parade to help “give the most serious possible proposal to our country”. And the allies, with whom in the meantime the frictions on the candidacies for municipal and even regional in Sicily are multiplying? Representing Fi are the group leaders, while for the Lega there is only the governor Attilio Fontana, as an institutional guest, who is keen to remember how well the Lega and Fdi work together in Lombardy. The Lega group leaders, on the other hand, are not there (officially announced absence), while a simple sentence from Salvini (“Since Giorgia is in my city, I expect to be able to come and say hello to her tomorrow or later”) triggers a small case. La Russa warns that the presence would not be appropriate (“it is a party demonstration, it would be a contradiction for us and for him”), and the Northern League leader – who has not heard from Meloni since the Quirinale times – resents a little : “Please. There is an event of an allied party in my city and therefore a greeting, not political but affectionate, is the least that can be done. Then I leave the political content to the others ».

Meloni illustrates her priorities (“four m: mother, merit, sea and brand”), the vision of on the major issues (no to gender ideology, “presidentialism to unblock the country”, the “illiberal drift” on Covid and in the social networks managed “by the Silicon Valley oligarchs”, to review the PNRR in the light of the new crisis). And she reaffirms the Atlanticist positioning of Fdi, but with some distinctions. “We want to be allies and not subjects,” she says to the US. “Biden says the impacts of sanctions in America will be minimal? With us they will be maximum. We will not be the pack mules of the West », says Meloni, in a pro-European version. Fdi sided with Ukraine, “our future” is decided there. “If Ukraine capitulates, the real winner would not be Putin’s Russia, but Xi Jinping’s communist capital China. And I don’t want to end up under Communist China ».