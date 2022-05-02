Meloni: “We set sail on a journey that will lead us to the government”

“Now we are ready to set sail, to raise the sails for a long journey that will bring the Conservatives to the government” . In his closing speech of the three-day programmatic conference organized by the Brothers of Italy in Milan, Giorgia Meloni she claims the novelty of her political proposal with respect to the past and says she is ready to “bring the conservatives to the government” . “We live in a new time, we are a new party, something you have already seen – he marked – we are the party of millions of Italians who are proudly alternatives to the left. We are not in any of your old labels, we are not pro or anti: We’re Italian” .

The points of the program

The leader of Brothers of Italy responds to the accusations of some journalists and commentators who claim that the Brothers of Italy lacks a ruling class and try to put on easy labels: “A journalist asked a delegate ‘but is this dark shirt a tribute to the black shirts? And what do you answer him? Do you realize how lunar you are? the story does not pass. You were trying to close us in a fence but you did not realize that in the meantime we were building a party without fences … Now you have noticed and it does not go down “ . Then he claims the program and the proposals that emerged from the programmatic conference: “I talked for 70 minutes and they say I don’t have a program but we talked about energy, about Europe that has the wrong priority, we want a political giant and a bureaucratic dwarf, not the other way around, about the environment, about PNNR” .

Hence a list of the main themes already explored on Friday in his introductory speech with a reference to May 1st and the Festa dei workers. “The trade unions do not always defend the work but above all their members: today here we have listened to workers who are not on the stage of the May 1st party” gave referring to the guests who attended in the early part of the morning in which there was a concert directed by the orchestra director Beatrice Venenzi.

Many points touched by Meloni including the taxman. “We talked about the tax authorities to reiterate the no to the land registry reform. The government lies … The house is a sacred good for us and we defend it from foreclosures of the State, from squatters’ occupations and left-wing assets” .

Then, addressing the issue ofuterus for rentMeloni thanks the people on the left who stand with the center-right. “The battle against the rented uterus is not a battle of the right, but a battle of civilization” . But the left is the main target of his speech: “Notice to left sailors: we will not accept being the son of a lesser God, we do not feel inferior, you will not find us with our heads down, we have chosen to be alternatives to you” .

The center-right

“We win and lose together . A premise to reiterate the playing field in which the Brothers of Italy are located: that of center right without forgetting to send a strong signal to the allies: “We want to give pride to this nation with the center right, I think and I hope to do it with the center right, but we will do it anyway …” . Then a clear message to the other parties of the coalition: “I don’t want to argue with the center-right, because I don’t like doing favors to the left For me it’s simple. Here is the left: where do you want to be? If you want to stay here, as I hope, it’s all very easy: you need clarity , rules and pride. And if you are on this side, the alliance has no revolving doors: you win and you lose. The last time I asked for a commitment in this sense I found myself with two empty armchairs next to me … But the Italians found themselves three governments in a row, not center-right “ .