Melting glaciers, everything signaled the acceleration of the phenomenon already thirty years ago

Over the past 40 years, the Himalayan ice sheets have shrunk ten times faster than they did in the previous seven centuries. A study published a month ago by Scientific Reports shows that the melting – from 390 to 586 cubic kilometers of ice – corresponds to an increase in the sea level on the planet of between 0.92 and 1.38 millimeters. The rate of the phenomenon varies a lot along the arc of the chain, due to the influence of monsoons and orographic effects: the fastest losses are measured in eastern Nepal and in Bhutan, north of the main watershed.

There is a broad scientific consensus that climate change is in response to global warming accelerated the melting of glaciers and favored an increase in sea temperature around the world. And, among the factors of the Himalayan glacial crisis, the changes observed in the South Asian monsoon are not excluded. The Himalayan mountains contain the third largest amount of ice in the world, after Antarctica and the Arctic: they are truly the “third pole”. The melting of their ice threatens agriculture and, more generally, the water supply of millions of people living in South Asia. And it will contribute to sea level rise, a huge problem for all coastal communities.

The high mountains they are the primary source of the waters used by man in many parts of the world. Plains dwellers cannot do without runoff from mountain areas, 39% of the global land mass. We are talking about at least one and a half billion people, 24% of the world population living in the plains. All of them will face serious water crises by the middle of the 21st century: a population at risk that has grown enormously from the approximately 200 million (7%) of the 1960s. The huge increase in risk is mainly due to the growth of consumption in the plains, but the variations in the regime of mountain outflows can aggravate the situation a lot. One third of the irrigated plain on Earth is found in regions that, while heavily dependent on mountain runoff, make unsustainable use of blue water resources. And, probably, the endangered share of the global irrigated plain will rise to more than 50% in the coming decades.

Risk has two sides. In the transitional period, the irreversible melting of a substantial portion of the glaciers will support the outflows of the valley, thus reinforcing the reluctance to take serious water saving measures, due to the apparent abundance of resources. In the medium term, the mutation of the river regime will completely reverse the situation. Glacial hydrology is the archetype of the two-faced nature of climate change. The transition could have completely opposite effects to those that will be observed when fully operational. At first it can also be endured with indifference or even with pleasure; in some areas of the planet it will even be appreciated. And the different attitude of populations in dealing with crises, testified by what is happening today with the pandemic crisis, does not bode well in terms of sharing, solidarity, climate brotherhood.

Thirty years ago, Enel commissioned me to examine the evolutionary trends of Alpine glaciers, as a function of hydroelectric production capacity. We could use invaluable data; especially those found on the alpine glacier of Careser where, thanks to the vision of Ardito Desio, altitude measuring instruments (more than 2,600 meters above sea level) had already been installed at the end of the 1950s. In recent days I reread some of the conclusions of the research:

The various climatic scenarios considered, even when admittedly hypothetical, or when related to equilibrium conditions, provide useful information on the sensitivity of the alpine glacial basins to changes in the climate system and, on the other hand, prove to be useful for a better definition. analysis strategies that can be adopted. In the absence of the damping effect of the glacier, a relatively modest alteration of the temperature and / or precipitation values ​​leads to a significant modification of the outflow regime, transforming it into a nivo-pluvial regime (1991).

Research scenarios indicated a glacier retreat substantially in line with what happened afterwards. And I must admit that some advice, which arose from this work, were naive but anything but senseless: raise the top of the dam as much as possible in order to increase the capacity of the reservoir. They were useful tips to increase productivity in the transient. It is essential to safeguard the ability to regulate downstream outflows, when fully operational: if it was the “long term” then, the “regime” we are already starting to live it today.

I recommend for mountain lovers an excursion to the mountains of the Ortles-Cevedale complex where the Careser is located. If they get older, they will be able to compare their memories with today’s landscape. Some high altitude trails they are no longer usable; in some cases, they were interrupted by the re-emergence of rock walls. In the nineteenth century, the Trentino glaciers extended for 110 square kilometers, down to 60 in the 1950s, 40 in the 1990s, up to just over 30 today. Both the mathematical scenario models and the common sense of observers in the field signaled the acceleration of the phenomenon already thirty years ago.