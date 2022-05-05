Melvin ‘Coyol’ Solórzano, a historic prop from Olimpia who was a Motagua fan, is found dead
Tegucigalpa, Honduras.
Sad news for Honduran soccer. According to the National Police report, Melvin Alfredo Solórzano Torres, 56, who was popularly known in soccer as ‘Coyol’, was found dead.
The Olimpia employee was found dead inside his apartment in the Bella Vista neighborhood of Comayagüela.
“They opened the apartment of the now deceased named Melvin Alfredo Zolorsano Torres, and found him lifeless on the floor, and without any type of clothing, they then called the 911 Emergency system and filed the complaint,” the statement said.
It is noteworthy that ‘Coyol’ worked with Olimpia for more than three decades as a prop and was one of the most loved and respected of the white institution.
Apart from doing his job on the field, Coyol gave advice to the new generation of merengue team players.
In some transcendental matches, ‘Coyol’, performed a special ceremony at each goal, as a reverence that Olimpia was going to win. These performances led him to become a character in Honduran soccer.
‘El Potrillo’ Flores remembers him
Former Olimpia attacker in the 1980s, Javier ‘El Potrillo’ Flores recalled that ‘Coyol’ was joked about especially when they played against Motagua. It was a very special week for ‘Coyol’.
“When we played against Motagua we tore it to pieces in training. I remember that with Nahún Espinoza he fought, because we called him juco and he got angry… even Dolmo Flores bit his ear and that week we tore him to pieces. Coyol was very dear and we are very sorry for this news”, lamented ‘El Potrillo’ Flores.
Motagüense at heart
Curiously, he was from Motagüense at heart, what’s more, ‘Coyol’ had no shame and listened to the Motagua games on his radio, while he did his work with Olimpia on every day of the League. No one was rushing him. No one.
‘Coyol’ knew perfectly how the logistics of Olimpia were handled, and apart from that he became an expert in the implements that a soccer team needs.
During my time with the Olimpia reserves, I remember ‘Coyol’ as a noble person with a good heart. At that time, (2004) he never lacked respect for us and great figures such as Wilmer Velázquez, Luciano Emilio, Donaldo González, Donis Escober, José, ‘Flaco’ Pineda, among others, showed him signs of affection and respect on a daily basis. A hug to heaven ‘Coyol’.