Melvin ‘Coyol’ Solórzano, a historic prop from Olimpia who was a Motagua fan, is found dead

Sad news for Honduran soccer. According to the National Police report, Melvin Alfredo Solórzano Torres, 56, who was popularly known in soccer as ‘Coyol’, was found dead.

The Olimpia employee was found dead inside his apartment in the Bella Vista neighborhood of Comayagüela.

“They opened the apartment of the now deceased named Melvin Alfredo Zolorsano Torres, and found him lifeless on the floor, and without any type of clothing, they then called the 911 Emergency system and filed the complaint,” the statement said.

It is noteworthy that ‘Coyol’ worked with Olimpia for more than three decades as a prop and was one of the most loved and respected of the white institution.

Apart from doing his job on the field, Coyol gave advice to the new generation of merengue team players.

In some transcendental matches, ‘Coyol’, performed a special ceremony at each goal, as a reverence that Olimpia was going to win. These performances led him to become a character in Honduran soccer.

‘El Potrillo’ Flores remembers him