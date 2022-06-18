Member of ‘Magneto’ reacts to allegations of sexual abuse against Toño Berumen

Mauri Stern / Mexico Agency

The singer Mauri Stern, a member of the Magneto group, could not avoid questioning about the complaints of crimes of harassment, sexual abuse and rape against his former manager, Toño Berumen.

During the conference of the 90’s Pop Tour show, Stern expressed his position as a member of the band that was brought to the star by Berumen, in addition to revealing the unknown about a possible abuse towards him or one of his companions.

“I think there are simply two parts here, and well asked, one part is Magneto’s part, that we, our experience and our history, there was never any abuse, we simply dedicated ourselves to work, our manager dedicated himself to caring for and defending the project. , with personal respect, that was Magneto’s experience,” said the artist.

Regarding the legal part and if Toño deserves a punishment for the accusations against him, Mauri was blunt in declaring that this action is only the responsibility of the relevant authorities.

“The second part is what happens from Magneto to the outside with these complaints, I think that we in general as a concept of course that we believe that abuse must be treated and judged and in its case deliberated by a judge and by an authority and by some laws, and I think that is part of us, apart from the fact that none of us believe in any type of abuse, but in this case the law, the tests and the evidence, as in any case, will define, “he declared.

And to close the issue, the singer stated that as individuals they cannot give their position on the complaints because they do not have knowledge of each case.

“We don’t have to give an opinion, because we don’t know them, we don’t know, we don’t know their stories, we don’t know if it’s true or not, and it’s not up to us,” he stressed.

Between March 17 and April 6 of this year, ten complaints were filed against Toño Berumen for the crimes of harassment, sexual abuse and rape, after the singer and actor Mauricio Martínez made public that the producer of groups such as Magneto and Mercury tried to get rough with him, years ago.

