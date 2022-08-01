Member of the Historical Pact talks about plans in Colombia

After more than a hundred years of republican life and the predominance of two traditional parties, on August 7 the government will take office in ColombiaGustavo Petro, who will become the first left-wing president elected by popular vote, who intends to immediately apply several measures described as “daring”, to create the bases for a “real change in the political, economic and social ”.

This was explained in an interview for Diario Libre, Tarsicio Rivera Muñoz, a member of the coordinating team of the Historical Pacta coalition described as “multicolored” because it is made up of left-wing, liberal, democratic, social and indigenous organizations, which nominated the Petro-Francia Márquez binomial as candidates in the presidential elections, which won the second round of elections with 11 million 281,013 votes. , on June 19.

The social leader also mentioned that among Petro’s priorities is to continue the process of pacification of Colombian society, with the fulfillment of the peace agreements signed by the former insurgent Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) and the past government of Juan Manuel Santos.

bold decisions

Rivera Muñoz refers that knowing the popular support that the elected president has and that they predict the future government will have; In the first year of Petro’s administration, he will submit several measures described as daring, one of them is the submission to Congress of a tax reform so that people who have large capitals and salaries of more than 10 million Colombian pesos pay more taxes.

This includes, he says, the proposal to eliminate privileged exemptions and preferential treatment for owners of capital, so that “the worker should be calm and the unemployed too. Because they are the ones who have to pay.

Along the same lines, the proposed tax reform would include that the large latifundia that are not productive would have to pay taxes, to force them to be productive, and for those who do not want to pay, the president-elect has declared that the land would be bought from them to be distributed among them. to the people.

A second law to be submitted would be a reform to the Congress of the Republic, which according to the polls conducted by the historical pact it has a 73% smear.

“We propose that the legislators work all week, that they only work three days, lower their salaries, currently they earn 35 million Colombian pesos, about 8,500 dollars a month and the elimination of five advisers that each congressman has appointed,” he said.

The coordinating member of the Historical Pactwho is visiting the Dominican Republic, emphasizes that apart from having high salaries, the legislators of his country receive a series of benefits such as armored cars paid for by the State, payment for cell phones, privileges that they will propose to eliminate and that it be evaluated Congress for the laws that they produce for the benefit of development.

Health and education will cease to be a business

The future Government of Petro intends to “put their hands in” to transform health and stop being a business to turn it into a fundamental right for Colombians.

In the same way, they intend to promote the reform of education: “In Colombia 51% of education is public and 49% is private. Now it is to make education public and for the rich to send their children abroad if they don’t want to. But that all the Colombian people have free education from preschool to university, is the challenge we have.

Taking of the RD embassy in the counter campaign

On February 27, 1980, a commando from the M-19 guerrilla movement took over the embassy of the Dominican Republic, in Bogotá, to request the release of several political prisoners, an insurgent organization of which Gustavo Petro was a member of its political leadership.

Although the audacious guerrilla action was led by Rosemberg Pabón, who was later mayor of the Yumbo community from 1998-2000 and former senator, in the counter-campaign against Petro he was accused of having led the assault on the Dominican legation; but Tarsicio Rivera Muñoz clarifies that at that time the now president-elect of Colombia he was imprisoned and receiving torture for his political ideas.

The leader of Historical Pact understands that due to the context in which it occurred, this insurgent action will not have any negative repercussions on the relations of both nations and recalled that one of the first presidents to congratulate Petro, after winning the second round, was Dominican President Luis Abinader.

Rivera Muñoz continues and recounts that this was not the only issue of the adverse sectors against Petro in the electoral campaign, but that he was also accused of being the commander of the assault on the courthouse by the M-19; on November 6, 1985, with a balance of 97 dead, after the Colombian Army took back control of those facilities with a military operation.

Although he was not in any of these actions, because he was from the political leadership and not from the military wing of the guerrilla group, they designated him as a terrorist, says Rivera Muñoz.

a different process

Another of the issues put forward in the electoral campaign against Petro -reports the Colombian leader- was that a government of Historical Pact it would repeat the Venezuelan, Nicaraguan and Cuban political models.

As an argument, it stands out that the coalition elaborated and presented a program that is not of an in-depth structural revolutionary process, but rather that of a process of change of a democratic type.

“The other parties campaigned against us saying that we were going to do what Chávez did in Venezuela, that we are going to do what Cuba did, that we are going to do like Nicaragua, and that is false, our program is democratic. A progressive program, which generates changes, but they are not the changes generated by those revolutionary processes that we historically know, ”he advances. he