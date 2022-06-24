Members of Menudo continue to reveal all kinds of abuse through a documentary

Menudo Group / Courtesy

The Menudo group has gone down in history as one of the most important boy bands in Latin music; however, its members continue to reveal the large number of sexual, physical and labor abuses that they experienced at that time.

During the documentary called ‘Menudo: Forever Young (Menudo: Forever young)’ published on HBO Max, several members of the extinct Puerto Rican group address the complicated scenario they experienced at the hands of Edgardo Díaz, producer and manager, as well as the sexual abuse that suffered from some friends of the mastermind behind the group.

One of the most shocking testimonies is that of Ángelo García, who joined the band at the age of 11 and claims he was repeatedly raped during his tenure in Menudo between 1988 and 1990.

“All I remember is that I passed out. When I woke up I was naked and bleeding so I knew I had been penetrated. He had, like, these burn marks on the face of the rug… he was very confused and didn’t understand,” Angel said.

In the same way, Garcia stated: “I was raped a number of times, and that was the way predators took advantage of me.”

The project has four episodes where the members of Menudo address the types of violence to which they were subjected while they belonged to the musical group.

“We were pawns in their business,” said Ray Acevedo, who was with the group from 1985 to 1988.

After Amazon Prime Video launched the series ‘Get on my motorcycle’, this time HBO Max wants to go deeper with the group that included the participation of 32 minor children, the most recognized being Ricky Martin, through the docuseries which is available from June 23 on the streaming platform,