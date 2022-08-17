Members of Metallica, AC/DC and Travis Barker added to poster for Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins tribute concert

We recently learned that two concerts in tribute to the late drummer of the Foo Fighters were going to be organized in London and Los Angeles.

Among the first names announced, we found, for the concert at Wembley Stadium in London on September 3, Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson from Rush, Liam Gallagher, Roger Taylor and Brian May from Queen, Steward Copeland from The Police, Chris Chaney from Jane’s Addiction, Josh Homme from Queens of the Stone Age, Chrissie Hynde from The Pretenders, Wolfgang Van Halen, Omar Hakim and the members of Taylor Hawkins’ cover band, Chevy Metal.

For the Los Angeles Forum on September 27, we had already heard the names of Miley Cyrus, Mark Ronson, Joan Jett, Alanis Morissette, Gene Simmons from Kiss, Nikki Sixx from Motley Crue, Chad Smith from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Luke Spiller, Rufus Taylor, John Theodore, Brad Wilk and Pat Wilson.

And today, a new wave of names has been added to this very fine line-up, such as Metallica’s Lars Ulrich, Blink-182’s Travis Barker, AC/DC’s Brian Johnson, Kesha and Violet, Dave Grohl’s daughter for the London show. Lars Ulrich, Travis Barker and Violet Grohl will also be present in Los Angeles with more Sebastian Bach (ex-Skid Row), Geezer Butler of Black Sabbath and still others…

Here is the update announcement: