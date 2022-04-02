Members of the Public Ministry entered the interior of the Flying Fox with scanners

After almost four hours of judicial inspection on the luxury yacht Flying Fox, anchored in the port of Sans Souci since March 21, the Dominican authorities were caught leaving from inside the boat with a Heurisis brand scanner.

That scanner is designed to review, through x-rays; the bulkheads, hulls and holds of ships in search of drugs, money and hidden holes where the aforementioned can be stored.

On the second day of investigations, some five agents representing the Attorney General’s Office seized the boat owned by a Russian oligarch at approximately 8:30 in the morning.

The access routes to the port, through the Don Diego terminal, where the Flying Fox remains anchored, were denied to the media by the security body of this space.

It should be noted that the yacht remains anchored in Dominican territory at the request of an investigation by the United States, as it is owned by a Russian oligarch.

Around six o’clock on Friday afternoon, about five people of Caucasian complexion came out from inside the boat and even outside the port and told the media in English that they would not issue statements.

The search of the yacht is part of an investigation “on alleged money laundering and arms trafficking”, which is carried out at the request of the United States.

The search is carried out with authorization 0094 -March-2022 issued by the coordinator of the investigating courts.