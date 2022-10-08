Meme by Ana de Armas and Corina Mestre causes controversy in networks

Cubans harshly criticize Corina Mestre for the content of a meme alluding to an alleged incident she had with Ana de Armas.

After the unbeatable success of Ana de Armas with her leading role in the film Blonde, the Havanan has become the object of praise and criticism. Likewise, an image is already circulating on social networks where there is talk of a contempt that, supposedly, Mestre made to de Armas.

As we know, Corina Mestre is an outstanding and talented Cuban film and theater actress; she that she enjoys a wide trajectory in the country. Consequently, her unparalleled acting skills have allowed her to become worthy of important awards, including the National Theater Award.

According to the information circulating in a meme, it seems that Corina Mestre was Ana de Armas’s teacher at the National School of Art. However, it seems that the beautiful Cuban bond girl did not have the best of experiences with her veteran drama teacher.

The information that rolls among Internet users indicates that De Armas would have decided to act in a movie while he was taking classes with Mestre. With this fact, the teacher did not feel very in agreement and, as a result, she decided to fail it in the subject studied.

Therefore, in the aforementioned meme they compare the achievements of Corina Mestre and Ana de Armas, as a mockery of the more experienced actress. In this way, they reproach the teacher for having rejected a priori a talent as great as Ana’s; she who would be about to get an Oscar Award.

“Corina Mestre suspended Ana de Armas for making a movie,” reads the image. “Today one has the National Theater Award, and the other is on her way to the Oscar”, she then exposes.

Cubans repudiate Corina Mestre for alleged disdain for Ana de Armas

As we mentioned earlier, the fact that Corina Mestre has suspended Ana de Armas is a rumor that arose with the spread of the meme. Consequently, so far it cannot be taken for granted that it happened in this way.

However, it seems that many Cuban Internet users took the content of the meme very seriously, assuming that this was the case. In this way, they have reacted with a wave of comments and criticism towards the winner of the National Theater Award.

In the first place, a good part of the comments are to question Mestre for being indifferent to the lack of support from Cuban institutions for the actors’ guild. In other words, instead of supporting his colleagues and colleagues, he has been complacent and in favor of certain contrary political positions.

Likewise, some people affirmed that, like Ana de Armas, they were victims of unfair actions by Corina Mestre as a teacher. For this reason, they reiterated her rejection of the actress, whom they described very negatively, asserting that she is envious.

Also, others rejected the unfair treatment that Mestre supposedly gave his young student; However, they are happy for the turns that life takes. And it is that, if what the meme says is true, without a doubt that Ana de Armas is giving her the lesson of her life in the most elegant way.

Currently, Ana de Armas is one of the most famous Latin actresses in Hollywood, as a result of her fabulous work. Although she loved working as an actress in Cuba, she made the hard decision to practice this job abroad, because she knew that in her country she would not receive the opportunities she was looking for.

