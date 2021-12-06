Meme stocks, + 150% market cap in 2021

Investors can no doubt agree that 2021 was the year of meme stocks.

What happened

According to a Bloomberg report, traders have contributed more than $ 150 billion to the market capitalization of stocks such as GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) and 48 other stocks that “can be used as an indicator” to measure the level of euphoria associated with meme stocks.

Some of these titles were entered by Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) on a “tight trading list” due to their volatility, Bloomberg reported.

After a Reddit-fueled rally caused a surge in AMC and GME earlier this year, retail traders have maintained momentum in communities such as WallStreetBets, thus inducing a prolonged positive movement in prices over the course of the year.

However, the meme craze has not been limited to just the stock market, as there has been a surge in the interest of retail investors even for meme cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) e Floki Inu (CRYPTO: FLOKI).

As of Thursday morning, Dogecoin had a market cap of over $ 28 billion, while Shiba Inu had a market cap of over $ 25 billion.

Much of this value can be attributed to retail investor interest in meme stocks and the meme-related cryptocurrency movement. Earlier this year some data revealed that Reddit users showed more interest in crypto than in meme stocks.

Just a month later, however, this trend reversed after the collapse of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) together with the general cryptocurrency market.

“We continue to see a rotation out of cryptocurrencies and back into Reddit audience favorite stocks,” Lev Borodovsky, editor of The Daily Shot newsletter, wrote at the time in an email to CoinDesk.

Price movement

On Thursday morning, at the time of publication, AMC was up 1.40% at $ 28.97 and GME was up 0.38% at $ 180.52.

In the past 24 hours, the global cryptocurrency market has fallen by 3.26%; BTC lost 4.32% to $ 56,456.39 and DOGE dropped -3.31% to $ 0.2101.

Photo: Clay Banks on Unsplash