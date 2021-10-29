Memecoin-mania triggers triple-digit gains for some altcoins on Binance Smart Chain

The strong rises seen this week in popular memecoins like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) could be signs that the good times are back – a quick glance at Crypto Twitter shows a long list of tweets where would-be traders talk about buying Lamborghinis. , quit your job and become a full-time crypto trader.

While DOGE and SHIB are receiving most of the attention from media and investors, they are not the only low-priced tokens to have seen a notable rally. On all large networks, including Binance Smart Chain (BSC), the value of meme tokens is increasing, signaling that retail investors are bullish again.

Top 5 of the best weekly performances for token memes. Source: CoinGecko

Here are the three relatively “unknown” tokens on Binance Smart Chain that have been tracking substantial gains in the past seven days.

Hoge Finance

Hoge Finance (HOGE) is a meme-loving decentralized finance protocol that describes itself as community-driven and has a limited token offering with a deflationary mechanism that burns out 1% of every transaction.

CoinGecko data shows that From the low of $ 0.0001 reached on October 13th, the price of HOGE rose 533% to a high of $ 0.000633 on October 28th., while its daily trading volume exploded 330% to $ 12.3 million.

HOGE / USD 3-hour chart. Source: CoinGecko

The significant price hike comes as the HOGE team anticipates the announcement of a listing on one of the five largest cryptocurrency exchanges. Beyond this promise, there’s not much more to say about the project from a fundamental analysis standpoint, but the same can be said for Dogecoin and most of the canine-themed tokens.

Australian Safe Shepherd

Australian Safe Shepherd (ASS) is a community token meme launched as a fork of the popular SafeMoon project.

Based on the token design, 5% of every trade made on PancakeSwap is locked in a pool to ensure there is always sufficient liquidity. An added 5% is redistributed to all ASS token holders as a passive reward and incentive to keep the token.

ASS / USD hourly chart. Source: CoinGecko

CoinGecko data shows that Since the low of $ 0.00000000235 on October 25, the price of ASS has increased by 203% to reach a high of $ 0.00000000711 on October 28, with the daily trading volume rising from $ 450,000 to $ 25.43 million.

Taboo Token

Taboo Token is a non-fungible token (NFT) and streaming project in the adult entertainment industry specializing in exclusive content provided by models working with the platform.

While not falling within the definition of memecoin, Taboo Token is another low-priced project on BSC that has seen a sharp rise in recent weeks.

As indicated by CoinGecko, After a low of $ 0.0008 on October 4th, the price of TABOO gained 1,812% to a high of $ 0.0153 on October 13th, and its daily trading volume hit a record $ 11.52 million.

TABOO / USD hourly chart. Source: CoinGecko

The intensified activity in TABOO came when OnlyFans announced it would ban adult entertainment performances on the platform, and Taboo presented itself as a viable alternative. Afterwards, OnlyFans lifted the ban, but it seems the creators recognized the benefits of decentralized platforms.

Despite OnlyFans’ rethinking, TABOO’s pricing continues to receive support at current levels, and developers are working to expand the ecosystem and announce several new features, including the launch of Taboo marketplace, featuring NFTs from industry-known figures and celebrities. like Paris Hilton.

The ideas and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading operation involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.