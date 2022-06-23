Memes and reactions to the premiere of The Umbrella Academy 3

The superhero team The Umbrella Academy returns to Netflix to take on the Sparrow Academy and these are the reactions of the fans.

The Umbrella Academy has a unique story that follows a group of characters who were all born on October 1, 1989 at 12 PM without their mothers showing any signs of previous pregnancy. Seven of these children are adopted by a peculiar billionaire: Reginald Hargreeves, who gives them numbers instead of names and turns them into the group of heroes known as The Umbrella Academy where six of them manifested powers.

The third season begins when the group returns to their timeline after avoiding armageddon in 1963. Everything seems to be the same as what they remember, but the truth is that reality as they knew it is altered and they will learn that fact in the worst way. possible way: facing the Sparrow Academyanother powerful team with smart, elegant and warm members like a iceberg.

Another reality and new heroes

The new season of The Umbrella Academy is full of twists and turns as the heroes overcome challenges and losses as they face off against an entity responsible for much destruction that could very well be their responsibility and for which they will need the help of the Sparrow Academy if they want to prevail and, once again, save humanity.

The protagonists of The Umbrella Academy They are Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Colm Feore, Ritu Arya, Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, Cazzie David and Javon “Wanna Walton. Some of the proper names that you can read in this interesting list of talents were part of the premiere that took place in West Hollywood on June 17.

the followers of The Umbrella Academy are impressed with this new batch of episodes and many choose “Marathon it full” without resting the eyelids between episodes. So are the fans of this team of superheroes who knew how to conquer a significant percentage of the subscriber market of Netflix that they couldn’t wait for the arrival of June 21 to finally see the third season.

+Reactions to The Umbrella Academy 3