Memes, anguish, complaints and debauchery, everything that has left, until today, the sale of tickets for Bad Bunny in El Salvador

Yesterday, at 10:30 p.m., the sale of online tickets for the Bad Bunny concert began in our country and with it, the desperation of his fans. Today it continues at the Todoticket kiosks located in the Multiplaza, El Paseo and Metrocentro shopping centers, where the long lines have not stopped forming.

But not everyone is satisfied with the situation, since the servers of the Todoticket and Hugo App pages collapsed due to the number of people trying to get their ticket. An attempt that was transferred to social networks, especially on Twitter, where thousands of fans vented their frustration with others in the same situation.

Here are some memes and vents that ticket sales have left so far:

“Once again life tells me that the Bad Bunny concert is not for me, that it is a feeling that I have to bury, todoticket is not going to give me the opportunity to show how much fun I can have” pic.twitter.com/dGNbbKzEQW — Alexis without tickets �� (@AlexisRec_)

March 1, 2022



