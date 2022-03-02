Memes, anguish, complaints and debauchery, everything that has left, until today, the sale of tickets for Bad Bunny in El Salvador

James 24 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 54 Views

Yesterday, at 10:30 p.m., the sale of online tickets for the Bad Bunny concert began in our country and with it, the desperation of his fans. Today it continues at the Todoticket kiosks located in the Multiplaza, El Paseo and Metrocentro shopping centers, where the long lines have not stopped forming.

But not everyone is satisfied with the situation, since the servers of the Todoticket and Hugo App pages collapsed due to the number of people trying to get their ticket. An attempt that was transferred to social networks, especially on Twitter, where thousands of fans vented their frustration with others in the same situation.

Here are some memes and vents that ticket sales have left so far:



AN INFORMED PUBLIC

DECIDE BETTER.
THAT’S WHY INFORMING IS

A COUNTRY SERVICE.

SUPPORT CITIZENS WHO



THEY BELIEVE IN DEMOCRACY


AND LET’S MAKE A COUNTRY.

We have been doing journalism for 106 years. And now, as in other periods of El Salvador’s history, journalism is essential for public opinion to be strengthened.

BECOME A MEMBER AND ENJOY EXCLUSIVE BENEFITS

become a member now

Tags:

  • bad bunny
  • Bad Bunny El Salvador

Source link

About James

Check Also

Fans of Johnny Depp claim his absence as Grindelwald in the film Fantastic Animals 3

By Mariela Otero March 1, 2022 at 2:54 p.m. when a few months ago Warner …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved