Memes celebrate Mexico’s pass to Qatar 2022 and hit the United States

James 8 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 61 Views

Mexico City /

It’s official, Mexico will be in the 2022 Qatar World Cup, because after winning at home The Savior was confirmed as the 29th guest for the World Cup.

the tricolor will play its eighth consecutive edition and it did not take long for the memes that applauded the pass to appear on social networks, but not only that, but there were also taunts against United States.

Although the North Americans have a series of good results against the Mexicans, in the classification they finished in third placebelow Mexico.

It will be in the next few days that the rivals of the Mexican team in the competition.

Source link

About James

Check Also

The International Volleyball Federation decides in favor of Gabi García, who will be able to represent the United States

The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB, for its acronym in French) awarded the star Puerto Rican …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved