Memes exploded due to the resemblance between La Bomba Tucumana and Jennifer Aniston

Gladys “The Tucuman Bomb” went viral on social media after being compared to Jennifer Anistonthe star of friends. Although the two work in completely different fields, Gladys in the Argentine tropical music industry and Jennifer in Hollywood, netizens found a great common ground between the two.

It all started when a photo of “The Tucuman Bomb” with a very particular look: hair dyed blonde and with some highlights, straightened and parted on the side, as it was used in the 90s. From that time, Jennifer She became a fashion icon for wearing that same hair style, a trend that continues to this day.

The one who discovered the resemblance between the two was a Twitter user named Leonardo, owner of the @guarda_la_moto account. “In this photo Gladys ‘La Bomba Tucumana’ has an air of Jennifer Aniston”, he pointed. Within a few minutes, her tweet went viral throughout the platform, filling up with comments and likes from Internet users.

“A Jennifer ensambled in Tierra del Fuego, obviously”commented one user. “For me too. It’s Gladys ‘La Bomba Tucum Aniston’”, yet another person joked, while many other users suggested that Gladys should go to the game of The Similars, from the program Welcome aboard conducted by Guido Kaczka.

“I want to see Aniston if you can sing the best cover of I Will Survive”, joked an Internet user in a tweet, in which he shared the cover video that “La Bomba” made years ago. “Nerd. Jennifer Aniston looks like Gladys because she always set the trend for our queen”someone else added.

The memes for the resemblance between Gladys “La Bomba Tucumana” and Jennifer Aniston

The robbery suffered by “La Bomba Tucumana”: they robbed his house

For the third time in a row, Gladys suffered a robbery at her summer home, located in Villa Carlos Paz: someone entered her property and took everything. According to information given by journalists from us in the morning, the criminals knew that his house was unoccupied and marked it before entering. It should be noted that the artist’s house is right next to a police station.

“They entered the house again. It is not the first, it is not the second, it is the third time that the house of ‘La Bomba Tucumana’ has been robbed. There is a fact that is not minor: the house of ‘La Bomba’ is attached to a police station”reported the journalist Carlos Monti.

In his statements, Gladys expressed: “I swear to you, it is an immense pain to be working all your life to replace what was stolen from you. It’s not fair, it’s painful. Why is this happening, that I never know who he is? If the place is small, we all know each other. I want once and for all that someone takes care of this. I am very tired, I have been away from home working for three months. It was and is too much for me.”