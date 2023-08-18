Memes flood a picture of Selena Gomez. network

In mid-August, amid the wave and heat wave, American singer and actress Selena Gomez, who is the world’s most followed woman on Instagram, became the center of the best memes because of a photo that Nothing to do with it. The high temperatures that the summer season is leaving us with: One in which she can be seen sitting on a chair wrapped in a zarape or Mexican blanket.

In the picture, which was hung on stage by her friend Dominic J. West, you can see a worried Selena, covered in gauze, looking up at infinity, making her gesture mysterious and deep. And it, how could it be otherwise, has been very entertaining for the hundreds of millions of fans who take advantage of the slightest excuse to have a little fun at the expense of their favorite stars and who always love to make a romantic photo romantic. Be ready to change in the photo. a meme.

With a great sense of humor and the respect that characterizes the community that follows Selena Gomez, fans of the author lose you to love me And Baila Conmigo has shared dozens of replicas of the Texas photo, modifying it or adding funny comments, and just like that, she’s turned it into one of the viral memes of the moment.

“When I stay at my friend’s house to sleep and I end up covering myself with the rug because he didn’t give me a blanket”; “The rich mom from the movies watching her kids play through the window while the Big Little Lies OST plays”; “On Three Kings Day my mother was watching me open the present she told me she would not bring me”; “I was looking forward to the start of Passione de Gavilanes in the summer of 2005”; “When I say ‘looks’ instead of ‘feels’, and “I say, ‘but hey’ after remembering the most painful moment of my life”, some of what I read on Instagram and X For example, the old Twitter.

Selena joins the meme party

But the matter did not stop here. There are also those who have dared to compare Selena Gomez in this print with Ana de Armas in the final scene of Punales por la Espalda, who have improvised to turn the image into a Christmas postcard and even Selena Gomez himself has also shown once plus he has a good sense of humor and has joined the meme party by sharing two memes about this photo in his Instagram stories which he liked the most and which says like this: “My mom just sent me an old photo of my grandma, taken during a year without rain when she was living in Mexico” and “a horror movie character in the back of an ambulance after almost dying” .

And you? Which is the meme that has graced you the most?