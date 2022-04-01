Sports

Memes of Juan Carlos Osorio after his departure from América de Cali – Colombian Soccer – Sports

'Juan Carlos Osorio to the Selection' and the memes of his departure from America

Social network users remember the defeats of DT Risaraldense.

This Thursday, at 5:35 pm, Juan Carlos Osorio ceased to be the coach of América de Cali. After a long assembly, the helmsman from Risaralda managed to reach an agreement with the club’s directors to make his departure official.

Although the details have not been confirmed, everything indicates that the clause of his departure was duplicated. That yes, Osorio maintained until the last minute his interest in staying at the head of the scarlet squad.

With few moments of knowing the news, users on social networks reacted with creative memes that flood the platforms.

(In context: Juan Carlos Osorio is no longer the technical director of America: it’s official).

Here we present the best.

The memes of Juan Carlos Osorio

(Be sure to read: Luis Fernando Suárez, ready for playoffs, talks about Costa Rica and Colombia).

SPORTS

