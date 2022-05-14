Memo Ochoa does not see his retirement close and sees himself playing at Real Madrid

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 12.05.2022 08:53:43





William Ochoa don’t stop dreaming. The goalkeeper of America club and of the Mexican team pointed out that neither visualize your retirement soon of professional football, but quite the opposite: he sees himself triumphing with the Eagles and with the Tri in it Qatar World Cup 2022 and subsequently playing with Real Madrid.

“My dream right now is to be able to give him a championship to the people of America, to my family who are the ones who suffer with me the defeats and celebrate the triumphs. Doing something historic with the Mexican National Team and why not, maybe play with Real Madrid, I’m not retiring yet“, indicated the American goalkeeper in an interview with TUDN.

Ochoawho is about to turn 37, is currently playing the Liguilla with America in this Closure 2022, added to the fact that everything indicates that will be the starting goalkeeper for Mexico at the 2022 Qatar World Cupso these two targets sound palpable to the archer.

Nevertheless, signing with Real Madrid would look more complicatedalthough as long as it continues to be active and performing there will always be a possibility, no matter how small. And it is that Ochoa He is an experienced archer. The leaguebecause he played in clubs like Malaga (2014-17) and Grenade (2016-17).