Memo Ochoa reveals the reasons why it is always difficult for Mexico to play in Honduras

2022-03-28

Mexico returned to Olympic and just as they did towards Russia 2018 in the previous phase of the hexagonal, they defeated Honduras in the same sampedrano stadium.

The Aztecs sealed a difficult 0-1 win with an own goal sponsored by Junior Footmanwhich in the end are three points that help El Tri to have one more classification at hand world Cup.

However, the match was not easy, in fact, it is never easy to play in San Pedro Sula for the Mexicans and the veteran goalkeeper William Ochoa knows it and reveals why it is so complicated for them Metropolitan.

“I’m happy for the three points because playing here is never easy. The conditions are always difficult, the field, the humidity, it is not easy. Honduras always makes it difficult and today they showed a tough team, with nothing to lose and everything to gain and they made it difficult for us. In the second half we improved in precision”, the goalkeeper began by saying.