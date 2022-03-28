Memo Ochoa reveals the reasons why it is always difficult for Mexico to play in Honduras

2022-03-28
Mexico returned to Olympic and just as they did towards Russia 2018 in the previous phase of the hexagonal, they defeated Honduras in the same sampedrano stadium.
The Aztecs sealed a difficult 0-1 win with an own goal sponsored by Junior Footmanwhich in the end are three points that help El Tri to have one more classification at hand world Cup.
However, the match was not easy, in fact, it is never easy to play in San Pedro Sula for the Mexicans and the veteran goalkeeper William Ochoa knows it and reveals why it is so complicated for them Metropolitan.
“I’m happy for the three points because playing here is never easy. The conditions are always difficult, the field, the humidity, it is not easy. Honduras always makes it difficult and today they showed a tough team, with nothing to lose and everything to gain and they made it difficult for us. In the second half we improved in precision”, the goalkeeper began by saying.
🚨The message that Mexico’s auxiliary, Jorge Theiler, gave to the Tricolor players to achieve victory against Honduras in the Olympic; he said this about the H: 🗣️ “We dominated the game and we were fair winners”
The keys to the tricolor triumph were also mentioned. “Having that patience and calm to find the spaces, it costs us a bit to have forcefulness and clarity forward and today with a set piece, which we had worked on and talked about, gives us three points because it is also worth it because you work. Very happy because this victory is a key pass”.
Memo Ochoa, who could play his fifth World Cup, closed by saying. “The demand between us, that desire to move forward, we knew a couple of results beforehand and playing with that is not easy, the team overcame it, we had to be calm on a pitch with difficult conditions, but the team showed character and tried to play all the time that is important. In the qualifying rounds, the important thing is the points”.