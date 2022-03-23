Memo Ochoa, the immovable of Tata Martino in the Mexican National Team

Enrique Martinez Villar

The process of Gerardo Martino on the Mexican team It has been characterized by providing confidence to the players who have been on the bench for most of their stay and that has made it have a practically defined lineup and in which William Ochoa He has established himself as the goalkeeper of the Aztec team.

The Eagles Archer he has started in 25 of the 49 games who has directed the tata matino since 2019, but it is also the one that has played the official matches in this process with the exception of the Gold Cup 2021where Memo was with the Tri Sub23 at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

With Ochoa on goal during the daddy processEl Tri has won in 15 games, five times it has lost and another five have been draws, so its balance is favorable in this process, since in addition only has received 21 touchdowns in 25 gamesaveraging less than one goal per duel.

Memo is one of the leaders and captains of the National Team which puts him above Alfredo Talaverawho is the second archer, of Rodolfo CotaJonathan Orozco and even Carlos Acevedo who It is one of the most acclaimed by the fans.

Ochoa He has the confidence of the defenders who feel much more comfortable playing with him from behind than with any other, because they know his hierarchy and everything he has gone through as a professional.

The decision of have it in the bow by Martino It has also generated some criticism from a sector of fans, who incidentally have blamed it for some defeats such as the one that El Tri obtained in Edmonton in November of last year.

Gallardo another immovable of Tata Martino

the defender of scratched He is another of the players who is practically sure of his place in the Gerardo Martino’s starting 11starting in 34 of Tata Martino’s 49 matches.

Gallant in the last games due to a low game, the ownership has been played with Gerardo Arteagawho after the veto he had for refusing to play the Olympics returns to compete for a place.

​