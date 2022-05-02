Memo Ochoa: ‘When we were last we would have signed the 12th place’

With Santiago Solari in command, the eagle ship seemed adrift, but the arrival of Ferdinand Ortiz brought the overturn, and today the America he can smack his mustache, because if he was 18th overall, now the numbers say he will finish fourth on Clausura 2022.

And went William Ochoaone of the leaders of the return of the most hated, who in an interview with TUDN listed the keys to recover his site; even, he accepted that the scenarios became so negative, that they would have settled for the Repechage.

“Incredible effort, the group’s attitude, the commitment when things didn’t work out, we were last, the road seemed very complicated and at that moment we would have signed the 12th place.

“Soccer suddenly has these situations, these dynamics, when you are in a club like this, the negative situations become more complicated, but we show the quality and talent of the players, what we are capable of and that we deserve to be in a club. team like this.”

PROUD

The captain, in keeping with the club’s philosophy, stated that “America can never be considered dead, we are always candidates, because the goal is to fight for the championship, when you sign your contract you know where you are.”

Meanwhile, he said he was proud of the team, because they also showed that breed Americanist to get through the bad times.

“The team knows where it is, obviously what we have done has been extraordinary, it has been very good, coming back in this way, but the work is not done, we are not satisfied with what we have achieved, it has been nice, the people He has enjoyed it, so have we, and I think no one would have bet on America going straight in, we are going to fight for the title”.

THE BREAK

The closure is coming and the Big partythe last two registered two failures of the cream, since being second and first, and with a direct ticket to Quarter finals, the elimination arrived; Nevertheless, Paco Memo He pointed out that it is time to put what he has learned into service.

“We are going to work as we would be doing and now we have to try to get that experience out of the last Leagues”.