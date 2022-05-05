Memorandum of understanding signed by the World Baseball and Softball Federation and the Cuban Federation

Riccardo Fraccari, president of the World Baseball Softball Federation (WCSB), offered a press conference on Wednesday in the Adolfo Luque room of the Latin American stadium after signing a memorandum of understanding with the Cuban Baseball Federation .

Before journalists from national media, the director, visiting Havana since last Monday, declared that he was very happy and excited with the signing of this document that, according to his own words, will help project the quality of Cuban baseball in the world.

Although he did not go into details about the memorandum, Fraccari explained that it is related to the development of baseball in the country, the possible creation of academies and, above all, the support of the entity that directs the hiring of Cuban baseball players in professional leagues.

“This is an important issue that the players are waiting for and I think the time has come for this opening of Cuban baseball,” he told those present.

“It is important that this message reaches Cuban athletes. Let them know that they can, in a legal and orderly manner, hire themselves abroad, have one more chance to play baseball at a high level,” he added.

He reiterated the desire of the WBSC to resume international competitions in Cuba, something that he assured can materialize in the immediate future, in addition to developing a training and education center on the island where national and international baseball players can exhibit their talent to professional clubs.

Responding to questions from journalists, the president of the World Baseball Softball Federation officially said that in November the so-called Baseball Champions League will be launched in Mexico, where champion clubs from various continents will participate.

America’s representative at that event will emerge from a qualifying competition, details of which will be released in the coming months.

Regarding the national teams, Riccardo Fraccari reported that the return of the Intercontinental Cups, events that in the past were by invitation, is being evaluated. If it were to materialize, the countries would have to seek their classification to attend.

The international director again mentioned the possibility of shortening baseball games to seven innings to revitalize the sport and ensure its permanent inclusion in the Olympic program.

In addition, he ratified the position of the World Federation of not supporting the so-called Association of Cuban Professional Baseball Players in its effort to present a team of Cuban emigrants to international tournaments.

“The national federations are the only ones that have the right to form teams to represent a country,” he stressed.

At the end of the conference, the recently elected president of the Cuban Baseball Federation (FCB), Juan Reinaldo Pérez, made public his gratitude to the WBSC for materializing this memorandum of understanding, on which they had been working for a long time.

“I thank Fraccari and the WBSC for their support of Cuban baseball and for recognizing the historical nature of our national sport, which today is the nation’s Cultural Heritage,” said the manager.

“We are giving continuity to a process of improvement and development of Cuban baseball, in which our predecessors Higinio Vélez and Ernesto Reinoso worked very hard,” he declared.

The president of the FCB maintained that “it is clear to us that the hiring of players and the export of services are essential, because we have to ensure that the Cuban Federation manages to produce and, in a certain way, self-finance, and these are elements that open us to the world”.