Memorial Day, 2021 the most anti-Semitic year of the decade – Specials

2021 was the most “anti-Semitic” year of the last decade, according to a report by the World Zionist Organization together with the Jewish Agency published on the occasion of the Remembrance Day which is celebrated every year on January 27 to remember the date of the liberation of Auschwitz by the Soviet troops in 1945.

Also in Italy we are witnessing a serious resurgence of anti-Semitic phenomena. The latter would have as a victim a 12-year-old boy insulted and attacked for being a Jew.

Precisely for this reason, initiatives are multiplying in order not to forget the horror of the Shoah. To pass on to the little ones the awareness of what happened only eighty years ago, new volumes and even comics have been published.

According to the report of the World Zionist Organization together with the Jewish Agency, in the past year, “more than 10 anti-Semitic incidents have occurred per day”. “The lifting of the lockdowns due to Covid in Europe – the Report explained – led to a dramatic increase in anti-Semitism, together with an increase in the number of anti-Semitic incidents that occurred in May 2021”, during the conflict between Hamas and Israel.

At the same time, 2021 – despite the large number of anti-Semitic incidents – according to the Report “is the year in which no Jew in the world has been killed for anti-Semitism”. Major incidents recorded have included vandalism and destruction, graffiti and desecration of monuments and propaganda. Incidents of physical or verbal assault accounted for less than a third of the complex.

According to the research, Europe tops the list of accidents, with around 50% of the total. Behind is North America, led by the USA (30%) and then Canada, but also – on the other side of the globe – Australia.