Memorial Day 2022: events and activities in Rome

A project that aims to remember the victims of the Shoah by projecting films about the stories of the people to whom the stumbling blocks have been dedicated, a symbol that pays homage to the victims of Nazi deportations and extermination camps. And then documentaries, films, moments of reflection and a musical event at the Ensemble Parco della Musica Contemporanea. These are the events that will be held tomorrow in the capital, on the occasion of the Day of Remembrance. (THE CELEBRATIONS IN MILAN, PALERMO, TURIN AND NAPLES)

“We project the story of stumbling blocks onto the walls”: the project

“Let’s project on the walls the story of the stumbling blocks” arrives in Rome, the project that wants to remember the victims of the Shoah by projecting on the walls of the city the stories of the people to whom the stumbling blocks have been dedicated, a symbol that pays homage to the victims of Nazi deportations and extermination camps. Tomorrow, thanks to the patronage of the IV Municipality and the support of Autostrade per l’Italia, the format conceived and coordinated by Serena Cecconi and Lidia Gattini will be proposed: from 17.30 to 21.30, in front of the Perlasca School, in Via Pomona 9, it will be screened and told the story of one of the stumbling blocks in the neighborhood. The protagonists of the 2021 edition of the project are the students of the Croce Aleramo Institute in Rome who, after a preparatory phase by the journalists of Mandragola Editrice and with the teacher Professor Elisa Cataldi, participated in an in-person workshop in a series of meetings to create a video-documentary and a radio podcast to tell the story of one of the people deported from their neighborhood to whom a stumbling block is dedicated.

The idea

The idea stems from the impossibility in recent years of organizing the journey of memory to concentration camps for schools, due to the restrictions due to the pandemic, thus starting from the “stumbling blocks” conceived by the Berlin artist Gunter Demnig, history will take on new life on the Capitoline walls. This year the story of the very young Fausto Iannotti will be told, remembered with a stumbling block in via del Peperino. Fausto was 16 years old and he was a young resident of the hamlet of Pietralata when, in the hustle and bustle of the assault on Forte Tiburtino in October 1943, he was arrested and imprisoned in the third arm of Regina Coeli, under Germanic jurisdiction. On 4 January 1944 he was deported from Rome to Mauthausen. Registered on 13 January 1944 with the number 42118 and the red triangle of politician, on the following 28 January 1944 he was transferred to the Ebensee subcamp, where he died on 30 April 1945 at the age of 18 and a few days after his liberation. In 2012 he was awarded the Gold Medal for memory. In the same Municipality IV last year the stumbling block was also laid in memory of Antonio Risi.

Arci and Ucca: film “If this is love”

A documentary film, “If this is love”, to provoke a profound reflection to commemorate the victims of the Shoah and many initiatives throughout Italy to not forget the horror and to underline the need to fight Nazism, fascism and racism even today. This is the choice of the ARCI to celebrate the Day of Remembrance of January 27th. “A very timely anniversary, in a historical phase – underlines a note – in which suprematism, racism and anti-Semitism continue to represent a danger in many countries that should not be underestimated”.

The documentary

Arci and Ucca propose the vision of the documentary which has as its original title “Love, This is Not”, directed by Israeli director Maya Sarfaty and distributed by Wanted Cinema. Paraphrasing Primo Levi’s work ‘If This is a Man’, the documentary reconstructs, through interviews, archive footage, photographs and testimonies, the relationship between Helena Citron, a Jewish prisoner deported to Auschwitz-Birkenau in 1942, and Franz Wunsch , one of the high-ranking SS officers of the concentration camp. The film uses archival material from the Shoah Foundation, whose board also includes Steven Spielberg. In addition to the film ‘If this is love’ there are many initiatives organized for the Day of Remembrance throughout Italy by the ARCI, some in collaboration with the Anpi, the National Partisans Association.

The note of the Arci

“An important sign of resistance on the part of our membership bases deeply tested by the persistence of the pandemic and the further restrictions of recent months. A series of events not to forget, precisely in these days when the election of the new President of the Republic is awaited , how our Constitution was born from the horror of the Holocaust, to never allow the repetition of similar tragedies and to affirm instead the value of anti-fascism, peace, freedom, human rights. also Arci has always been against all racism, hatred, discrimination and intolerance “, concludes the note from the ARCI.

“Quatuor pour la fin du Temps” with the PMCE

Keep alive the memory of the horror and reflect on how music can generate vital energy even in the most catastrophic circumstances. The Musica per Roma Foundation participates in the Day of Remembrance by proposing the performance of the Quatuor pour la fin du Temps, composed in 1941 by Olivier Messiaen during his detention in a concentration camp. On January 27 at 21 at the Auditorium, designed by Renzo Piano, the Ensemble Parco della Musica Contemporanea (PMCE) directed by Tonino Battista. Messiaen was 32 years old and was already one of the most promising voices in contemporary Parisian music when in 1940 he was taken prisoner by the German troops who had invaded France. The pianist, imprisoned in the Stalag VIII A of Görlitz in Silesia, a region of Germany that now belongs to Poland, shared the detention with three other musicians, a clarinetist, a violinist and a cellist. He conceived with them the Quartet, considered a masterpiece of chamber music, and with them he performed it for the first time on January 15, 1941 in the same lager. The scope of the young composer’s work was understood soon after, when the work was performed in public in Paris. The Parco della Musica Contemporanea Ensemble is an orchestra born in 2009 on the initiative of the Musica per Roma Foundation. The musicians involved in the Messiaen Quartet are Luca Cipriano (clarinet), Francesco Peverini (violin), Valeriano Taddeo (cello) and Lucio Perotti (piano).

The events scheduled for tomorrow in the National Library

First of all to die were the disabled, those who for the Nazi eugenics did not mean living. Indeed, their existence was a threat to the construction of the “Aryan superior race”, a thesis also supported by the Nazi medical-scientific apparatus which industriously denied the right to exist for the “imperfect”. So tomorrow they too will remember with a moment of study and reflection, organized at the National Central Library of Rome, entitled “First of all they came to fetch the disabled …”. The meeting with Silvia Cutrera will be followed by the screening of the documentary ” Unworthy lives: the “Aktion T4” plan and the extermination of the disabled. The story told in the documentary is that of Friedrich Zawrel, born in 1929, “guilty” of having come into the world in a poor, disadvantaged family and with his alcoholic father. Considered a “difficult child”, Zawrel was imprisoned from 1941 to 1944 in the psychiatric hospital Am Spiegelgrund in Vienna, which, with its 640 beds, served as the “infantile euthanasia” ward. Between 1940 and 1945, at least 789 children believed to be “physically and mentally disabled” were killed in its pavilions, in addition to hundreds more, who were considered “asocial” or “suffering from severe learning difficulties”. Through the narration of the events of Zawrel, of the ill-treatment and torture suffered, we retrace that dramatic historical period in which the life of people hospitalized in psychiatric institutions was considered “unworthy to be lived”, a burden for society, and patients were imposed the treatment foreseen by Aktion T4, the so-called “pitiful death” which caused about 300,000 victims.