Memorial Day 2022: films, interviews, documentaries on TV and in streaming

ORJanuary 27 is Holocaust Remembrance Day 2022. Established by the UN in 2005, it corresponds to the day in 1945 when theRed Army entered Auschwitzclearing the field and at the same time revealing to the world the reality of genocide: of Jews, disabled people, Roma, Gypsies, homosexuals.

“It happened, so it can happen again: this is the core of what we have to say”he wrote Primo Levi in The drowned and the saved. And the nature of the appointment is all here, in the obligation to keep the memory alive against indifference, the conspiracy and revisionism.

Cinema and television also contribute to this task, which also in the Holocaust Remembrance Day 2022 they have set up dedicated schedules. With films, documentaries and themed specials, also broadcast in the next few days. Here is our selection.

Day of Remembrance 2022 on Rai

Rai 1

In memory of the tragedy ofHolocaust we start talking from 6.45, up One morning. The usual official celebration follows at 10.55 in connection since Ministry of Education. Insights and large spaces dedicated to memory also in Today is another day (at 2.00 pm), Live Life (at 17.05) and finally a Door to door (at 11.30pm).

Rai 2

At 21.20 it goes on the air When the hands touch, film centered on the story of Leyna against the Nazi regime, which would like to sterilize her to avoid the mixing of the Aryan race with the African one. It follows, at 11.30 pm, presented by Paola Perego the docufilm for women Women in Nazi concentration campson the atrocious violence of the torturers through filmed reconstructions and the testimonies of surviving prisoners.

Rai 3 and Rai Play

Also Rai3 participate in the initiative with a special episode entirely dedicated to Holocaust Remembrance Day 2022 from Extra Agora, at 9.45 am; to then pass the baton to The Great Story – Anniversaries – at 15.30 – which will examine i showcase lager in Theresienstadt / Terezin in the documentary How a genocide hides – with Paolo Mieli and the terrible testimony of the writer Edith Bruckdeported at 13 years to Auschwitz.

The drama closes at 9.20pm The deserter set in the last summer of Second Warin the center the relationship between soldier Walter Proska and Wanda. To report on January 29that 21.20, the first viewing of The conferencefilm about the meeting in a villa in Wannsee of the representatives of the Nazi regime to discuss the final solution of the Jewish question.

On Rai Play a rich variety of films, fictions, documentaries, programs and contents directly from the Rai Teche, to be selected at will. Among the most interesting titles is the special Like the leaves in the windmade in mixed media: live action and motion graphics.

Rai Movie, Rai Premium and Rai 5

Rai Movie proposes at 14.20 The gold of Rome from Carlo Lizzani. Set during the Nazi occupation in Rome, it traces the historical fact of when he was ordained to the Jews of the ghetto to deliver fifty kilos of goldunder the threat of deportation.

The dense programming continues at 21.10 with the dramatic The state against Fritz Baueron the determination of a attorney general to bring to court Adolf Eichmann, and other Nazi criminals, hiding in Brazil.

Closes at 22.55 Mr. Kleinwith Alain Delon in the shoes of a usurer; while on Rai Premiumat 11.45 pm, it’s up to I remember Anne Frank, on the friendship between Hanneli Goslar and Anne Frank, two Jewish teenagers of German origin who live in Amsterdam during the racial laws.

On Rai 5at 21:15, goes on the air Chronicles from the Shoah – Nursery rhymes of black lighta multi-voiced “recited song” written by Giuseppe Manfridi, with Manuele Morgese in the role of different characters, witnesses and narrators of dramatic episodes related toHolocaust.

Rai Storia, Rai Gulp and Rai Scuola

On Rai History the entire schedule is dedicated to Remembrance Day 2022. At 11.00 For unknown destination faces the return of Piero Terracina in Auschwitz, where a large part of his family was exterminated. At 13.00 in Eighty Years Later – Racial Laws Trial Italy’s responsibility and context are analyzed: between 1938 and 1945 a racist and anti-Semitic country.

The schedule continues at 10.10 pm with the documentary Schindler. The true story – about the man who saved thousands of Jews: Oskar Schindlerdescribed by direct witnesses.

Rai School (at 10.00 and 17.00) broadcasts Free music, on the theme of music composed in the places of deportation, and in Italian prisons during the Second World War. At 11.00 and 18.00 The Story of Anne Franktold in 1968 by Otto Frank, father of Anne Frank, to Arnoldo Foà.

Reserved for the little ones there is The Star of Andra and Tation Rai Gulp at 19.00, animated film on the true story of two sisters from Rijeka, Alessandra and Tatiana Buccideported to Auschwitz in 1944 when they were only 4 and 6 years old.

Tv 2000 and La 7

In the early evening at 21.10 there is Hannah Arendt from Margarethe von Trotta. 2012 film with Barbara Sukowa in the role of the writer, journalist and philosopher struggling with the trial of the Nazi official Adolf Eichmann and the “banality of evil”, in 1961.

On La7 instead, Tiziana Panella presents Anne Frank’s Diary – The Secret Sister at 16:40, docu-film on Eva Schlossposthumous sister of Anne Frank who survived Auschwitz, and the first person to witness the reading of the well-known diary.

Memorial Day 2022 on Mediaset channels

Relay on the Shoah also on Mediaset networks. On Retequattro at 16:10 we start with The 25th hour: Anthony Quinn he is a Romanian peasant who observes the horror of war by crossing the concentration camps of half of Europe. Also in the cast Virna Lisi And Serge Reggiani.

Focus broadcasts in world premiere, at 9.15 pm, Nicholas Winton: the man who saved 669 children. Winton she participates in an English TV program thinking she is part of the public: in reality she is sitting among the grown up Jewish children that she saved by taking them to England.

Following The horror of Natzweiler-Struthof – Story of a Nazi camp – at 10.15 pm -, on a Nazi medical laboratory, erased from historical memory.

The story about the largest women’s concentration camp, The women of Ravensbrück, will air on January 30, at 4.15pm. On the same day, at 5.15 pm, it is the turn of Karl Plagge: the Nazi who saved the Jews about the German officer who lied to his superiors to save the lives of Jews in a Polish ghetto.

Back on January 27 tonight, Iris proposes Schindler’s List from Steven Spielberg, a21.00. While on Channelat 11.30 pm, an in-depth study entitled TG5 Special: it also tells for uswith Clemente J. Mimun hosting Edith Bruck And Sami Modiano.

Remembrance Day 2022 on LaF

At 21.10 The F (Sky 135) tells George Orwell through ORWELL 2.0 – The dark side of progress. Documentary about the writer who bequeathed a ferocious critique of totalitarianism.

To follow, at 10.30 pm, the episode Cesare Pavese – From C. to C., on the life of the Strega Award: from childhood in the Langhe, which will inspire his masterpiece The moon and the bonfiresto unhappy loves to the anguished restlessness of living.

History Channel

Do not forget the genocide of the Jewish people History Channel (Sky channel 411) with four in-depth evenings. It starts at 21.00 with 24 hours in Auschwitzstory of a typical day in the extermination camp, based on a document preserved in Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Center Yad Vashem.

Follows Friday 28 January, at 21.00, K Syndrome – The virus that saved the Jews, on the roundup of the ghetto of Rome in ’43. When three doctors from the Fatebenefratelli hospital convinced the Nazi generals that the hospitalized Jews had been infected from a contagious disease (K Syndrome) saving their life.

In prime time, from Thursday 27 to Saturday 29 January, at 21.50, a series of documentaries dedicated to forced labor organized by the regime Hitler’s slaves.

The programming ends on Sunday 30 January at 21.50, with Diary of a Nazi, the true story of Wilm Hosenfelda Nazi officer who decided at one point to save many victims.

Disney +, Netflix, Prime Video and ITsART

On Disney + available in streaming Jojo Rabbit. World War II satire through the eyes of a German child, whom he has as an imaginary best friend Adolf Hitler.

Among the new entries of Netflix Monk on the gold of war with Jeremy Irons, geopolitical espionage thriller on Hitler’s expansionist aims. Among the numerous titles available in the catalog: The photographer from Mauthausendedicated to a figure who really existed, Francisco Boixa Catalan prisoner who managed to steal the negatives of the images taken of the prisoners.

Don’t miss out on Prime video The son of Saulpoignant story of a Hungarian Jew who recognizes his son among the dead in the gas chambers, and decides to give him a worthy burial.

On the platform ITsArt (www.itsart.tv) stands out the Memorial Day Concertthe performance of ten choral pieces composed in 1943 by Viktor Ullmann inside the concentration camp, and the theatrical homage to Senator Liliana Segre: Despite Auschwitz …

The testimony of Liliana Segre it is also present in the documentary Brothers of Italy? A film to pass on history. From the racial laws to Auschwitzwith the participation of Joel Dix and the grandchildren of the victims of the fascist racial laws of ’38 as they meet at Milan Central Station to raise awareness of what happened at Binario 21 from 1943 to 1945.

Also worth seeing From the return from Giovanni Cioni, on the terrible experience of Silvano Lippi. An Italian officer deported for 39 months a Mathausen due to the failure to join the Republic of Salò, in 1943.

