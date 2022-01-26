Memorial Day, dedicated programming on Sky channels

January 27 is the worldwide celebration of the victims of the Holocaust. For the occasion, Sky offers a special schedule ranging from interviews with concentration camp survivors to films that tell the Shoah, to documentaries and stories related to the world of sport

January 27 is the Day of Remembrance, the anniversary to commemorate the victims of the Holocaust. For the occasion, Sky offers a special program. From interviews with concentration camp survivors to films that tell the Shoah, from documentaries to stories related to the world of sport.

Programming on Sky TG24 deepening



Remembrance Day, the remembrance of the victims of the Holocaust Sky TG24, for the Day of Remembrance, proposes the interview with Sami Modiano, survivor of Auschwitz-Birkenau, made by Stefania Trapani, and the one with Gilberto Salmoni, survivor of Buchenwald, made by Cristiana Mancini. With them we will address the issue of the importance of testimony and the passing of the baton of Memory between generations. In addition, a report will be offered on the only Auschwitz violin that has returned to play, a story that will also be the protagonist of Trafug’Arte, the podcast on the art of Sky TG24 by John Pedeferri. It will be available on On Demand instead I was 12 years old, Sky TG24 special of 2020 that tells the meeting between Edith Bruck, writer and poet deported to Auschwitz as a child, and 130 middle school students of the Comprensivo Institute in via Pincherle in Rome. The special brings together memory of the past and analysis of the present, with the writer who brought her testimony but above all answered the questions of young students, who are now the age when the writer was deported. During the day, there will also be space for the celebrations organized by the European Parliament, which will meet in a special session to listen to the testimony of Margot Friedländer, a German survivor, today a centenary.

Programming on Sky Cinema deepening



Shoah – Holocaust films to see so as not to forget On January 27 on Sky Cinema Due a marathon of 8 films was scheduled starting at 8.45 and the collection Remembrance Week available on demand starting January 24th. We start with Sonson’s War, war drama with Harvey Keitel, in which a young Jewish lawyer becomes the proud leader of the Resistance against Nazi troops. And then The boy in the striped pajamas, film based on John Boyne’s best-seller that tells the moving story of friendship between Bruno, the son of a Nazi hierarch, and the Jewish contemporary Shmuel, a prisoner in a concentration camp. It follows Conspiracy – Final Solution, a film awarded with 2 Emmys and 1 Golden Globe, with Kenneth Branagh and Stanley Tucci, which tells how in 1942 Nazi leaders gathered near Berlin to plan the extermination of Jews. Following the film based on the novel by Joseph Joffo A bag of marbles, story of two Jewish brothers in Nazi-occupied France. On schedule then Schindler’s List, Steven Spielberg’s 7 Oscar-winning masterpiece, which tells the true story of German industrialist Oscar Schindler, played by Liam Neeson, who risked his life and career to save thousands of Jews from a tragic fate. To follow the touching story taken from the novel by Diane Ackerman The lady from the Warsaw Zoo, in which Jessica Chastain and her husband are the keepers of the city zoo offering a hiding place to hundreds of Jews. Finally, on the first run The Song of Names – The music of memory, with Clive Owen and Tim Roth, broadcast at 9.45pm, a film based on a novel by Norman Lebrecht, which tells the story of an indissoluble bond, born during the Second World War. On the day of his first concert David, a young Polish violinist disappears into thin air. 35 years later, Martin follows an irrefutable clue in an attempt to find him and uncover the mystery of what happened to David’s family deported to Treblinka. The programming ends with the legal drama The truth denied, in which Rachel Weisz is a Jewish writer who in 1996 wages a legal battle against a Holocaust denier, played by Timothy Spall.

Programming on Sky Documentaries see also Week of Memories, meetings to reflect not only on the Shoah Sky Documentaries also offers special programming. On Thursday 27 January at 8.15 pm the premiere (available on demand and streaming on NOW) will be broadcast 50 Children: The Rescue Mission of Mr & Mrs Kraus. In the spring of 1939 Gilbert and Eleanor Kraus embarked on a risky and unlikely mission. Traveling to the heart of Nazi Germany, they rescued 50 Jewish children from Vienna and brought them to the United States. At 9.15 pm, always in first viewing (and available on demand and streaming on NOW), it continues with There is only a breath of life. The film tells the exciting and singular story of Lucy, the oldest transsexual woman in Italy. Among the very few survivors of the Dachau concentration camp still alive, she is a direct witness of one of the darkest and most tragic moments in the history of the twentieth century. Finally at 10.50 pm, premiered on Sky Documentaries and available on demand and streaming on NOW, space a Nuremberg – The Lost Film in which we discover for the first time the unpublished video archives of the Nuremberg trial, collected by the Schulberg brothers. This is the story of a lost film, of why it was censored, how it was found and the lessons it teaches us about how we treat collective memory.

Programming on Sky Sport

deepening



The concentration and extermination camp of Auschwitz: history Throughout the day of Thursday 27 January, Sky Sport offers a special program (also available on demand) to remember the victims of the Holocaust. At 12.15 on Sky Sport Uno it airs A day in memory. A bond over time, in the name of sport. The protagonists are three champions of the present who adopt three Jewish sportsmen of the past, literally giving voice to their stories for a day and remembering their lives, indelibly marked by the horrors of the war and the Shoah. Filippo Tortu, Alessandro Miressi and Martina Santandrea play Franz Orgler, Alfred Nakache and Àgnes Keleti. At 12.30 on Sky Sport Uno is proposed Shoah Memorial: anti-racism sport, taken from the event held on Tuesday 25 at the Memorial of the Shoah in Milan, it will open the doors of the debate “Sport as an antidote to racism” together with Matteo Marani (Sky Sport columnist), Angelica Vasile (President of the Sport Commission of the Municipality of Milan) , Alessandro Costacurta (Sky Sport commentator), Marco Fichera (President of the Promoting Committee of the Milan 2023 Fencing Olympics), Daniele Nahum (Vice President of the Security and Social Inclusion Commission of the Municipality of Milan) and Alessandro Giungi (President of the Olympics and Paralympics Commission of the Municipality of Milan); discussion table moderated by the journalist Franco Vanni. The specials of Buffa, Marani and Porrà There are also many specials of Sky Sport signed by Federico Buffa, Matteo Marani and Giorgio Porrà. At 4.15 pm on Sky Sport Uno there is #SkyBuffaTell In memory of Erno Egri Erbstein, in which Federico Buffa meets Susanna Egri, President of the Egri Foundation for Dance, to discover the incredible story of her father, who survived with her the horrors of Jewish persecutions. Among the topics also the Grande Torino, the legendary team of the “Invincibles”, of which Erno Egri Erbstein was the coach and with which he was hit in the tragic fatality of May 4, 1949. Again for the #SkyBuffaRacconta cycle, here is Federico Buffa tells Arpad Weisz (at 13.35 on Sky Sport Uno) which deals with the story of the great coach of Inter and Bologna deported and killed in Auschwitz in January 1944. An original reinterpretation of the Sky Sport storyteller, which originates from the book “Arpad Weisz, from Scudetto at Auschwitz ”, written by Matteo Marani. Appointment with Marani con 1938 – Italian sport against Jews (at 12.45 on Sky Sport Uno). The story starts from 18 September of that year, when – on the occasion of the first day of Serie A – what should have been a normal Sunday of football will tragically go down in history due to the speech on race delivered by Benito Mussolini in Trieste. Do not miss the two episodes of The Sunday man by Giorgio Porrà, the first entirely dedicated to the Day of Remembrance (at 2.30 pm on Sky Sport Uno) and the second entitled Young girls (at 5.15 pm on Sky Sport Uno), the story of the birth, in the Fascist period, of the first women’s team of Italian football, despite the strenuous opposition of the regime.