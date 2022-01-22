Memorial Day: honor of merit to Maria Luisa Crosina

Thursday 27 January, Memorial Day, the Municipality of Arco remembers, as every year, Eva Haas Flatter, Arturo Cassin and Gino Tedeschi, deported from Arco and died in Auschwitz, and the honorary citizen of Arco, Leo Zelikowski, a survivor of the hell of the death camps and a precious witness of peace and reconciliation.

And he delivers the Silver Banner to Prof. Maria Luisa Crosina, a sign of the honor of the city of Arco, for merits related to the research and promotion of culture, especially in the context of the history of racial persecution, and in particular to the research and documentation that led to the rediscovery of the events of the deported Arcense Jews and the construction of the monument dedicated to them in Arco. The ceremony takes place atauditorium of the San Gabriele oratory starting at 5pm. Reservations are required (on Eventbrite), on reinforced green pass and ffp2 mask.

The honor, made official by a resolution of the municipal council of January 18, he wants express the gratitude of the Arcense community to Maria Luisa Crosina for having recovered and made known to all the stories of these four people and of all those who have shown solidarity and courage against the Nazi-fascist madness.

A precious work for the cultural promotion of the territory, but above all for the careful and rigorous research relating to racial persecutions in the Nazi-Fascist period, which have given new space to the memory of otherwise forgotten events and people. The city is also grateful for the closeness and support, moral and scientific, in all initiatives aimed at to guarantee the memory of these events and to urge a peaceful coexistence.

Maria Luisa Crosina – Born in Stenico on February 15, 1944, she completed her high school studies in Riva del Garda (classical high school) and then graduated with full marks in literature and philosophy at the University of Padua, with prof. Paolo Lino Zovatto (Christian archeology), with whom he collaborated during the four years of the University. Returned after graduation a Riva del Garda, where he still resides, he then embarked on a career as a high school teacher “Andrea Maffei“And middle schools”Damiano Chiesa“, Until the time of retirement from teaching, in 1992.

Alongside the profession he carried out an intense historical research activity, in particular for the aspects related to Upper Garda, which led it to collaborate with all the main public and private cultural institutions in the area, as well as with the main provincial cultural associations. Among the many associations to which he belongs and for which he has produced essays and researches of great historical and cultural interest, we highlight the Accademia degli Agiati of Rovereto, the Trentino Archive of Contemporary History, the Trento Studies Association of Historical Sciences. and many others. She is a member and collaborates in the activity of the Arcense cultural association Il Sommolago.

He has dozens of publications on different historical periods and topics, as well as conferences, collaborations and translations of works from German: an activity carried out both independently and in collaboration with other prestigious scholars, always with flattering results. In addition to publications, she has dealt with theatrical and performing arts, collaborating in the drafting of theatrical and show texts and their staging.

It also maintains great importance, in the context of the activities carried out, the commitment in favor of schools: through courses and interventions as an expert, she collaborates with all the schools in the area and with the bodies that take care of lifelong learning projects, such as the University of the Third Age and the time available, to ensure concrete and effective cultural growth, above all of the younger generations.

The motivation – Dr. Maria Luisa Crosina has been collaborating for years with the Municipality of Arco, as a historical expert, for cultural projects concerning both the period of the Kurort Arcense, and for the history of Jewish persecution in the years of Fascism and the Second World War . On this last theme he has produced several publications of great interest, but especially in 1995, thanks to the edition of the Historical Museum in Trento, he published the volume “The rediscovered stories. Jews in the province of Trento 1938-1945 “, the result of several years of research in relation to the Jewish presence in the territory at the time of the promulgation of the racial laws and during the period of the Nazi occupation.

Thanks to his passionate yet rigorous study, the city of Arco was able to regain the memory of some Jewish citizens and guests who were arrested in Arco and then deported to Auschwitz between 1943 and 1944. From the testimonies and documents collected through the reconstruction of their stories, Arco was also able to discover a human and social dimension which, despite a dark and terrible period of our history, remained supportive and welcoming: through the narration of the tragic story of Prof. Crosina also reconstructed a network of small proofs of solidarity, help, resistance and guaranteed their memory, making them an inspiration and an example for the new generations.

The tragic events of Eva Haas Flatter, Arturo Cassin and Gino Tedeschi – arrested in Arco, deported to Auschwitz and never returned – were rediscovered thanks to this research, and the city of Arco in 1993, well before the establishment of the International Day of Remembrance, wanted to remember them by erecting a monument and commemorating each year their holocaust, as concrete testimony of the will to reject the war and to deplore the violence of Nazi-Fascism.

The most important story found by Maria Luisa Crosina, however, was the one she collected from the voice of Leo Zelikowski, the fourth of the Jews deported from Arco and the only survivor of this tragedy. From this story, we were able to learn that for him, direct witness of the hell of the death camps, having to decide at the moment of liberation where to rebuild his life and recover his humanity, Arco seemed the most welcoming and safe choice, a refuge. and a place of friendship, solidarity and support: a choice of heart which he had made no boast of and which was known to very few, were it not for the commitment and mediation of Maria Luisa Crosina.

Thanks to her we were able to recover this precious knowledge, which makes us an immense honor and which has given us, in the last twenty years of the life of this witness, who became after his transfer to Canada honorary citizen of Arco, the possibility of knowing a life experience that is nothing short of extraordinary, but above all humanly rich, lucid and rational, and full of hope and the desire to rebuild and progress. The city of Arco is therefore indebted to Prof. Maria Luisa Crosina for the gift of this very important memory, which was in danger of being lost, but also for the continuous and constructive collaboration and proximity to all the initiatives that the city has wanted to create to remember these events, to make them an example and a starting point for the cultural growth of the territory, to build a collective awareness of peace and hospitality. For these reasons, the city of Arco confers, in the ways provided for by the municipal regulations for the granting of honorary citizenship and civic merits, the Merit of the city of Arco, represented by the trophy of the Silver Banner, to Dr. Maria Luisa Crosina.

The honor of merit – The city of Arco intends to express gratitude for the commitment dedicated to historical research and the promotion of culture in a general sense, but above all for having recovered the memory of the period of the Shoah and of the racial laws, saving the stories of some deportees from oblivion of Jewish religion that would otherwise have been lost.

For the city of Arco qhis research work constituted the recovery of a part of historical memory that was being forgotten and the rediscovery and enhancement of the figure of Leo Zelikowski, subsequently awarded the honorary citizenship of the city of Arco, whose experience as a survivor of deportation to Auschwitz and whose testimony of peace and trust in the future as well as the gratitude for the welcome and solidarity received in Arco, are an important and precious piece of the history of our city.

The essence of this recognition is therefore expressed in the following statement and the choice of the delivery date of the signs corresponding to the conferment is linked to the date of the Memorial Day, to emphasize the importance and significance of the recognized merits.