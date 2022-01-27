Memorial Day: Why Art Spiegelman’s ‘Maus’ is always worth reading :: Blog on Today









Keep the collective memory of the Shoah alive every day. This would be enough to explain why, more than 30 years after the publication of the first volume, it is worth reading ‘Maus’ by Art Spiegelman. A novel that skilfully moves between fiction, comics and journalism, – set during the Second World War and focused on the Holocaust – made from the stories of the author’s father, who survived internment in the concentration camps of Majdanek before, and Auschwitz then. A monumental work, destined to remain in the books of literature for centuries, the first comic to win the Pulitzer Prize, in 1992.

‘Maus’ is made up of two volumes, composed respectively of 6 and 5 chapters, released in installments in the US magazine Raw. The first part, ‘My father bleeds history’, focuses on the living conditions of Polish Jews in the early years of the Second World War; the second instead, ‘And here my troubles began’, is a mirror of the living conditions of the deportees inside a concentration camp.

Everything is built within a narrative system that alternates the everyday life of the 80s, with the author’s questions to his father, to the bulk of the work, the real story of the horrors of Nazi persecution and concentration camps. . The two volumes speak with surprising delicacy of love, suffering and terror. The author does not throw himself into spectacularizations of any kind, he always remains sober and calm in the style of the narration. In this sense, Umberto Eco’s comment on the work is significant.

‘Maus’ is a splendid story. She takes you and never leaves you […] little by little we enter this language of an old Eastern European family, in these little speeches made up of suffering, humor, daily squabbles. One is taken by an enchanting rhythm, and when the book is finished, one awaits the sequel with the desperate nostalgia of having been excluded from a magical univero

The protagonists of the work are animals. The Jews are represented as mice (hence the title of the work: the translation from the German ‘maus’ is precisely ‘mice’); the Germans are cats, the Americans, dogs; the French, frogs; the Poles are pigs instead. But why choose animals? The reason is simple, and the author himself has thought about confirming it over the years. The Nazi propaganda considered Jews as rats to be exterminated, this is where the representation of the protagonists of the work comes from. It is easy to understand, then, why the Nazis are cats and the Americans are dogs.

The definitive greatness of the work lies in the ability to deal with a very delicate subject without losing sight of the narrative involvement. The book is first and foremost a love story in a context of hatred and war. It is the relationship between a father and a son and the recovery of the memory of the former through the latter. It is a story that makes you think about the injustices and the differences between the past and the present, in which Spiegelman does not give up on inserting action scenes – between escape attempts, clashes and lucky breaks.

It is a novel that in a period in which happiness and immediate and forced vainglory are sought opens our eyes to a painful, melancholy, destructive memory, and which must be, in its small way, one of the many means by which inequalities fall into the oblivion.



















