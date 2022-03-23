Memories and how to duplicate them in Mausoleums

When you advance in the Elden Ring and manage to defeat certain bosses, you will get their Memories. With them you can get powerful weapons and magic, but you must use them in a specific way. Here we tell you how to use and duplicate Memories to get completely unique weapons and magic.

How to use Memories

The basic way to use them would be consume them as a Golden Rune, but it’s a waste. What you have to do is go to the Round tableopen the west door and talk to the Enia Finger Reader. So choose “Receive the power of memory” and you can exchange your memory for weapons, magic and unique items.

Note that Memories are consumed when tradedso under normal conditions it is not possible to get both rewardsunless duplicate the Keepsake in a Wandering Mausoleum.

All the Wandering Mausoleums and how to duplicate Memories

Throughout the Elden Ring world map there are 7 Wandering Mausoleums. It’s about some huge creatures, with a building on top. They can be heard from far away because of the noise they make.

So that stop, you have to destroy some “globs” of skulls that will be somewhere in the creature. By destroying enough, it will stop, bury its legs and you can enter the mausoleum. Here, by interacting with the tomb, you can duplicate a memory. There are a couple of things to keep in mind:

Each mausoleum can only be used once.

You can duplicate a Keepsake that you have already consumed.

It is not necessary to carry the Memory with you to duplicate it, you can have it in the trunk.

You can’t have two boss weapons created from one Keepsake, so don’t intentionally duplicate.

Not all mausoleums allow you to duplicate all Memories.

Next we leave you the location of the seven wandering mausoleums, the Memories that allow to duplicate and indications, if necessary, to stop them.

Wandering Mausoleum of the Weeping Peninsula

go to West of Grace Place The Necrohollow, in the western part of the region, to find the wandering mausoleum. Has the skulls on paws. this mausoleum allows you to duplicate any Memory.

Wandering Mausoleums of East Liurnia

In this case we have two mausoleums. They are both in the area of Mausoleum Enclosure, northeast of the Raya Lucaria Academy. One is north of the Place of Grace and the other is south. Do not allow Shardbearer Memories to be duplicated.

Wandering mausoleum of Campo sacronveo

You will find it at southeast of the Ruins of Apostase, in the northwestern part of the region. Eye because the bad beast throw magic bombs in its wake Allows you to duplicate any Memory. Beware, this mausoleum can bug and not allow you to duplicate. There is no solution to the bug.

Wandering Mausoleum of Giants Peaks

The fifth mausoleum is in the northwest area of ​​Picos de los Gigantes, near the Castle Sl. this mausoleum allows you to duplicate any Memory. Beware, this mausoleum can bug and not allow you to duplicate. There is no solution to the bug. According to the community, if you make the Campo Sacronveo mausoleum you won’t be able to use the one in the Picos de los Gigantes and vice versa.

Deep Root Bottom Wandering Mausoleum

The sixth mausoleum is located north of the Nameless Eternal City. On this occasion, the skulls are glued to the building, so you must use your horse to jump from the roots of the tree (goes up from the southwest) to climb the mausoleum and knock it down. this mausoleum allows you to duplicate any Memory.

Raya Lucaria Academy Wandering Mausoleum

The last mausoleum is in the lake northeast of the Academy of Raya Lucaria, in Liurnia. Go southeast on the north side of the big bridge and you’ll find it. For get on, use the air current Just southeast of the bridge. this mausoleum allows you to duplicate any Memory.