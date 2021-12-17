Health

Memory lapses and amnesia could be due not only to old age but also to this bad habit

The brain is one of the most interesting areas of the human being and also one of the most mysterious. In fact, sometimes unexpected and difficult to manage problems can occur, such as memory loss. Sometimes this phenomenon occurs not only in elderly people, but also in younger people. The causes can be different, but sometimes they stem directly from our behavior. In fact, memory lapses and amnesia could be due not only to old age but also to this bad habit. Let’s see together what it is and how we can try to stem this phenomenon as much as possible.

We are talking about the abuse of alcoholic beverages. Amnesia, according to the ISS, is one of the possible causes and this behavior should be avoided to prevent damage of this kind. The Veronesi Foundation also confirms this: in fact, drinking is one of the main problems that could lead to neurodegenerative diseases. In fact, alcohol leads to permanent brain damage that cannot be “repaired” with abstention. According to a research conducted by the ISERM of Paris, a dose of three units per day for women and four for men are already too many and expose you to a real risk. Furthermore, young people under 21 should just give up as the central nervous system is not yet developed and may be more fragile than that of an adult. has finished developing.

Methods for strengthening one’s memory skills

But let’s move on to the ways to stem the appearance of this disorder. The answer, as often happens, can be found in part in nutrition and movement appropriate to one’s standards and age. Let’s start from the first point. It is in fact possible to boast an iron memory and never forget it again thanks to these three portentous foods that contain good percentages of folic acid. The same goes for sports. Studies show that this can help improve from this point of view and that it could also alleviate depressive states. This also applies to those who are beginning to move towards the third age. In fact, you can have an elastic and enviable memory even for those over 60 with these simple habits that would fight cognitive decline.

Deepening

Iron memory and high productivity with this common aromatic herb that we often ignore

(The information in this article is for informational purposes only and does not in any way substitute for medical advice and / or the opinion of a specialist. Furthermore, it does not constitute an element for formulating a diagnosis or for prescribing a treatment. For this reason it is recommended, in any case, to always seek the opinion of a doctor or a specialist and to read the warnings given. HERE”)

