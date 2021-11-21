Memory Project, teaser trailer of the amateur remake with Unreal Engine – Nerd4.life

Final Fantasy 9: Project Memory he is ambitious fan-made remake made by a group of professional developers and artists who aim to reimagine the ninth chapter of the series with modern graphics. In the player above you will find the first one teaser trailer.

Work on the Memoria Project started in March 2021 and is currently underway 28 people. The leader of the project is Dan Eder, who among other things is also the senior 3D character artist of MultiVersus, the new fighting game announced by Warner Bros. Games a few days ago. In short, it is indeed an amateur project, but carried out by professionals in the sector.

The goal of the developers is to make a remake of Final Fantasy 9 for today’s hardware, at the same time with the hope of convincing Square Enix itself to make one. Unfortunately, the project will not be made available in playable form, which is understandable given the possible legal complications.

As you can see from the video, the quality level and attention to detail is really high. Dan Eder says the current goal is to make an explorable version of Alexandria, but the team is ambitious and wants to make some cinematic and combat sequences as well.