Memphis Grizzlies defends themselves against criticism from Golden State Warriors for game in NBA Playoffs 2022: ‘We are not dirty’

Coach Taylor Jenkins defended his players after the words of his peer Steve Kerr, after the injury that took Gary Payton II out of the series.

The series between Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzliesfor the Western semifinals in the National Basketball Association (NBA) Playoffshas been marked by the physical game, which increased with the injury of Gary Payton II which led to a one-game suspension Dillon Brooks.

If we add to this the expulsion he suffered Draymond Green after hitting Brandon Clark, realizes that the tension exists between both teams; which increased after criticism from the coach Steve Kerr towards the way the Tennessee franchise played.

The Warriors coach assured that Brooks “broke an NBA code” by causing the fracture that sidelined Payton II for the rest of the Playoffs; however, his pair of Grizzlies, Taylor Jenkinscame out in defense of his own and to respond to the comments towards his squad.

Grizzlies respond to Warriors after being called a “dirty team”



“There is a narrative going around about the first two matches. I had heard before that we had to be more physical to compete with the Warriors, the word ‘dirty’ is around. I look at the locker room and the culture we exude… We are competitive, and I want that word to go away fast.“assured the strategist of Memphis.

To quickly wrap up the discussion, Jenkins was emphatic in emphasizing that in the Grizzlies “we are at the furthest point from being dirty”. Thus, everything seems to indicate that we will have a continuation of this red-hot Playoff series. Can the Warriors win?